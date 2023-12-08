“Hunter is in a Lot of Trouble” – Former Federal Prosecutor Breaks Down Latest Hunter Biden Indictment

Former federal prosecutor Will Scharf broke down the latest federal indictment against Hunter Biden.

The Justice Department on Thursday filed new criminal charges against Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden was hit with a 9-count indictment filed in the Central District of California: Tax evasion, failure to file/pay taxes, and false/fraudulent tax return.

The new indictment was handed down by Special Counsel David Weiss after a sweetheart plea deal on tax charges fell apart over the summer.

David Weiss’s investigation into Hunter Biden is ongoing. The case was assigned to the United States District Court for the Central District of California Judge Mark Scarsi, a Trump appointee.

The indictment details a “four-year scheme” to avoid the $1.4+ million tax obligations he owed between 2016 and 2019 and to file false returns.

“Between 2016 and October 15, 2020, the Defendant individually received more than $7 million in total gross income. This included in excess of $1.5 million in 2016, $2.3 million in 2017, $2.1 million in 2018, $1 million in 2019 and approximately $188,000 from January through October 15, 2020. In addition, from January through October 15, 2020, the Defendant received approximately $1.2 million in financial support to fund his extravagant lifestyle,” according to the indictment reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

The indictment details Hunter Biden’s lavish lifestyle, drug use, and addiction to prostitutes.

“Between 2016 and October 15, 2020, the Defendant spent this money on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature, in short, everything but his taxes,” the indictment read.

The indictment revealed (screenshot below) Hunter Biden was spending millions of dollars on hookers, drugs/rehab, ‘adult entertainment,’ fancy restaurants etc.

According to the indictment, Hunter Biden spent $683,121 on ‘various women.’



screen image of indictment reviewed by this reporter

If convicted, Hunter Biden faces up to 17 years in prison.

Will Scharf, a former federal prosecutor, said Hunter Biden is in a lot of trouble.

“With the sweetheart deal previously offered to him now off the table, Hunter is in an awful lot of trouble,” Will Scharf said.

“He is facing four counts of willfully failing to pay his taxes for tax years 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019, and two counts of failing to file a tax return for tax years 2017 and 2018, all in violation of 26 U.S.C. § 7203,” he said.

Hunter Biden went to great lengths to hide his money by chalking up fake business expenses.

“He is also charged with one count of tax evasion and two counts of filing false and fraudulent tax forms for tax year 2018, in violation of § 7201 and § 7206, for chalking up hundreds of thousands of dollars of fake business expenses. These fake expenses included payments for: hotel rooms that he turned into crack dens, payoffs for his girlfriends, strippers, escorts, luxury cars, a sex club membership, porn sites. He also tried to claim his daughter’s law school tuition as business-related legal expenses. He tried to hide income, and made numerous false statements under penalty of perjury,” Will Scharf said.

Will Scharf said Hunter Biden should spend at least 4 to 5 years in prison.

“If he were to go to trial and be convicted of all of these counts, based on my calculations, the advisory federal sentencing guidelines range for him could easily reach 4–5 years’ imprisonment. Even if he were to plead guilty to these counts, his guidelines range sentence would likely be around 3 years. That is a lot of prison time for the son of a sitting president,” he said.