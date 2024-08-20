Trump-Appointed Judge Smacks Down Hunter Biden’s Bid to Dismiss Federal Tax Indictment

A federal judge shut down Hunter Biden’s latest bid to dismiss his federal tax indictment.

Lawyers for Hunter Biden last month asked two federal judges – one in California – and one in Delaware – to dismiss the criminal cases against him.

Hunter Biden is currently facing federal tax fraud charges in California.

In December Hunter Biden was hit with a 9-count indictment filed in the Central District of California: Tax evasion, failure to file/pay taxes, and false/fraudulent tax return.

The indictment was handed down by Special Counsel David Weiss after a sweetheart plea deal on tax charges fell apart last summer.

Hunter’s lawyers filed motions in two federal courts last month citing Judge Cannon’s ruling on her decision to toss Jack Smith’s classified documents case and Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ opinion.

Judge Cannon dismissed Jack Smith’s case based on both unconstitutional elements: The appointment by US Attorney Merrick Garland and the unlimited funding given to Jack Smith – both without the approval of Congress.

Hunter’s lawyers argued that David Weiss, a US Attorney from Delaware, was improperly appointed as special counsel.

Judge Mark Scarsi, a Trump appointee rejected Hunter Biden’s effort to dismiss the tax charges.

“As he concedes in his notice of the motion, Mr. Biden plainly seeks reconsideration of issues already decided upon his February motion,” Judge Scarsi wrote in a 7 page order.

“The Court declines to reach the merits of the motion because there is no valid basis for reconsideration of the Court’s order denying Mr. Biden’s motion to dismiss the indictment,” the judge said.

Joe Biden has repeatedly stated he won’t pardon his son Hunter or commute his sentence.