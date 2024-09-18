Is She Drunk? Kamala Harris Heavily Slurs in Bizarre 5-Minute Rant During Interview with NABJ (VIDEO)

Is Kamala Harris drunk?

Kamala Harris on Tuesday participated in a Q&A with the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) in Philadelphia.

Of course, the moderators at the NABJ treated Kamala Harris much better than President Trump when he participated in a Q&A with them in Chicago in July.

Harris heavily slurred during a bizarre 5-minute rant about total nonsense on Tuesday.

Is she inebriated?

Rumors are swirling about Kamala Harris having a serious drinking problem.

Last month the Trump campaign and the RNC posted on X, “A lot of rumors out there about Kamala having a serious drinking problem…apparently coming into focus as campaign heats up. ⏳Stay Tuned…”

Kamala Harris shocked the audience as she droned on about elementary school children taking pictures on photo day.

“It was school photo day. Do you remember what that’s like? Going to school on picture day? Who are dressed up in their best? Got all ready and knew what they were going to wear the night before? And had to be evacuated! Children!” Harris said.

Kamala Harris went on and on and attacked President Trump.

WATCH: