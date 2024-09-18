Kamala Harris Dodges the Question When Asked If People Are Better Off Today Than They Were Four Years Ago (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris interview with National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) in Philadelphia

Kamala Harris on Tuesday participated in a Q&A with the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) in Philadelphia.

Of course, the moderators at the NABJ treated Kamala Harris much better than President Trump when he participated in a Q&A with them in Chicago in July.

“Are they better off now than they were four years ago?” one of the NABJ moderators asked Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris dodged the question, blamed Trump and delivered a word salad.

“Four years ago when we came in, we came in during the worst unemployment since the Great Depression,” Harris said.

This is after Democrat politicians forcefully shut down businesses during the Covid pandemic.

Harris also brought up January 6 and called the protest with *unarmed citizens* the “worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.”

Kamala Harris’s interview was a total train wreck.

“Is the price of groceries still too high? Yes,” Harris said admitting Americans are struggling to buy food because of her failed policies.

Cristina Laila
