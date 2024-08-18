Trump Campaign Posts About Kamala Harris “Serious Drinking Problem” Rumors

The Trump campaign went public Saturday night with an allegation of rumors about Kamala Harris having a serious drinking problem.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden at an event touting lower prescription drug prices at Prince George’s County Community College in Largo, Maryland, screen Image via Trump War Room/ X Twitter, August 15, 2024.

James Blair, political director for the Trump 2024 presidential campaign and the RNC posted on X Twitter, “A lot of rumors out there about Kamala having a serious drinking problem…apparently coming into focus as campaign heats up. ⏳Stay Tuned…”

Blair was retweeted by Trump campaign advisor Alex Bruesewitz, indicating campaign approval:

A video clip of Harris on Thursday introducing Joe Biden made some wonder if she has a drinking problem:

Amuse: “The DNC is struggling to keep Kamala Harris sober, addiction is real and she’s got a long road ahead.”

In August 2020 when Harris was picked by Joe Biden to be his vice presidential running mate, the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Harris’ fondness for booze with the headline, “Kamala Harris, the only major candidate who drinks booze, has great taste in wine”

Also in August 2020, Washingtonian magazine reported on Harris being a regular at D.C. wine bars in an article headlined, “Kamala Harris Knows Her Wine” (excerpt):

When Kamala Harris got the VP nom yesterday, Cork Wine Bar decided to nominate itself as the “Official #WineBar of #KamalaHarrisForVP.” (Oakland or San Francisco challengers welcome.) The 14th Street bar and market tweeted a photo of owners Khalid Pitts and Diane Gross—who famously filed an unfair competition lawsuit against the Trump hotel—alongside the California congresswoman at a holiday party she hosted there for staff last year.

Harris has been to Cork several times with other political counterparts and hosted a fundraiser there as a presidential candidate. As the senator of a top winemaking state and a member of the Congressional Wine Caucus, perhaps it’s no surprise Harris is pretty savvy about wine.

“You know if you go to a foreign country and you know like six phrases or something? She’s well beyond that,” says Pitts. “She can talk about different varietals. She can talk about differences between California oak and French oak… She knows what she likes and doesn’t like, and knows why she doesn’t like it.”

And exactly what it is she likes to drink? Pitts only offers this: “She does like her California wines, but she does have a great appreciation for Old World wines as well, because we don’t do domestic wines at Cork.”

This rumor about Harris’ drinking from an anonymous account on X Twitter with 169,000 followers went viral after being posted after midnight Saturday and has nearly three million views, “Apparently Kamala’s aids are having trouble keeping her sober which is why she’s only doing the scheduled rallies. Every time she gets off the plane she’s apparently drunk so that’s why they are hiding her from the press.”

The same poster claimed Harris was intoxicated when she gave her word salad remarks about American hostages being released on August 1, “Apparently Kamala was told not to speak during this event because she was too intoxicated, but she did anyways.”

This video clip of Harris at an appearance in the Philippines on November 21, 2022 caused another poster to question her sobriety:

An anonymous observer of an undated viral clip of Harris stated, “Kamala has the fun alcoholic day drinker at the pool type vibe. I’m all for it, it’s fun, you just typically don’t want those people also calling in air strikes.”

Earlier this year, Harris hosted a booze-fueled house party at the vice president’s residence for Black college students.

 

Note: The allegations made by the Trump campaign and others at this point are speculation and rumor. However being that they were made on the record by the Trump campaign, other anonymous allegations have been included in this report to provide examples of what is being observed about Harris’ performance at official events.

