MSNBC Resident Wacko Joy Reid Suffers Meltdown – Lectures NABJ, Saying, ‘Y’all Got Played’ by Donald Trump

MSNBC’s Joy Reid lashed out at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) following President Donald Trump’s appearance at their conference on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump took the stage at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) conference and did not hold back.

Fielding questions from nasty reporter Rachel Scott of ABC News, Trump quickly turned the tables on the mainstream media. Kamala Harris was notably absent, avoiding questions from the black media, leaving Trump to dominate the narrative.

The crowd erupted as Trump addressed Scott’s aggressive questioning.

“Well, first of all, I don’t think I’ve ever been asked a question in such a horrible manner,” Trump said. “You don’t even say, ‘Hello. How are you?’ Are you with ABC? Because I think they are a fake news network. A terrible network.”

Trump continued, emphasizing his support for the Black community.

“I think it’s disgraceful that I came here in good spirit. I love the Black population of this country.” He touted his accomplishments, “I’ve done so much for the Black population of this country, including employment, including opportunities….”

Rachel Scott also tried to bait Trump with January 6 questions. President Trump turned the tables and brought up pro-Hamas rioters from last week, the Minneapolis rioters and the Portland rioters.

Meanwhile, MSNBC Wacko resident Joy Reid had a meltdown and didn’t take kindly to the NABJ’s decision to invite Trump. In a heated rant, Reid accused the organization of being duped.

“To the president and board of NABJ: Y’all got played. Donald Trump showed up at the convention for exactly three reasons… to try to dispel the notion that he’s scared to debate a Black woman. Second, to steal the attention that Vice President Kamala Harris has hijacked from him because she’s just more interesting, and her support is more joyous and rooted in popular American culture. Three, to create clips to play for his very white, very right-wing mega fan base of him standing up to the Blacks.”

Reid further lambasted Trump’s behavior during the event, likening him to a “grumbly senior at the retirement home who didn’t get his Jello dessert” when challenged by Scott.

Joining Reid, April Ryan, White House correspondent for The Grio and an MSNBC contributor, said “It was a shock and awe moment. I’m still trying to deal with it.”

WATCH: