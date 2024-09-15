“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” – Trump Responds to Taylor Swift Endorsing Kamala Harris

President Trump on Sunday had harsh words for pop singer Taylor Swift with a short message on Truth Social posted in all caps.

“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

Taylor Swift announced her endorsement of Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election on Wednesday. Notably, Swift signed off her endorsement, writing “Childless Cat Lady,” a jab at JD Vance’s previous comments about childless women influencing politics. It would be a shame if an illegal alien ate her cats…

Swift declared, “I’m voting for Kamala Harris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” thereby admitting that she believes in unchecked illegal immigration, men in women’s sports, historic inflation, increased crime rates, and war.

What an idiot.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Trump initially responded to the news of Taylor Swift’s announcement, telling Fox and Friends that he is “not a Taylor Swift fan” and “she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

“It was just a question of time," Trump said. "She couldn’t possibly endorse Biden… But she’s a very liberal person.”

Elon Musk also chimed in, trolling the pop singer’s announcement by offering to give her a child and protect her cats.

Megyn Kelly later gave Swift a scathing rebuke, specifically over Swift's support for Tim Walz and his child sex change policies in Minnesota.

Rapper Lil Pump, who has been outspoken in his support for Trump, also joined in, posting on X, "Taylor Swift... go f*ck urself."

Taylor Swift… go fuck urself — Lil Pump (@lilpump) September 15, 2024

Ironically for Taylor Swift, a YouGov poll found that a staggering 20 percent of voters said her endorsement would make them less likely to support Harris' campaign. Only 8% said they would be more likely to vote for Harris.