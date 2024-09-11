Elon Musk Delivers Epic Response After Hollywood Elite Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris

Taylor Swift has officially endorsed radical leftist Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential.

In a cringe-worthy post, Swift declared, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election.”

Swift’s post, which hailed Harris as a “steady-handed, gifted leader,” comes on the heels of Harris’ dismal debate performance.

While Swift claims to be voting for Harris because she “fights for the rights and causes” she believes in, it raises the question: which rights and causes? The same causes that have led to rising inflation, increased crime rates, and a general sense of chaos in our society?

The endorsement was further marred by Swift’s decision to sign off as a “Childless Cat Lady,” a jab at JD Vance’s previous comments about childless women influencing politics.

As expected, the internet erupted with reactions, including a notable response from tech mogul Elon Musk.

In a tongue-in-cheek tweet, Musk quipped, “Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.”

Recent surveys conducted by the Washington Examiner show that unmarried women are a key voting demographic for the Democratic Party, a point Musk subtly agreed.

In the end, it’s not the Taylor Swifts of the world who will decide the future of America—it’s the hardworking men and women across the country who see through the empty platitudes and shallow endorsements.

