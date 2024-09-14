WATCH: “Screw You Taylor Swift!” – Megyn Kelly DESTROYS Taylor Swift for Endorsing Tim Walz’s State Custody of Minors and Child Sex Change Procedures

Megyn Kelly absolutely went off on Taylor Swift while speaking at an event with Tucker Carlson in Kansas City on Friday, calling her out for endorsing Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’s harmful, radical agenda.

The former Fox and NBC host slammed Swift for mentioning her support of Tim Walz’s LGBTQ policies, which are taking children away from their parents and sterilizing them with puberty blockers and sex change surgeries.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Taylor Swift announced her endorsement of Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election earlier this week. Notably, Swift signed off her endorsement, writing “Childless Cat Lady,” a jab at JD Vance’s previous comments about childless women influencing politics. It would be a shame if an illegal alien ate her cats…

Swift declared, “I’m voting for Kamala Harris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” thereby admitting that she believes in unchecked illegal immigration, men in women’s sports, historic inflation, increased crime rates, and war.

She continued, “I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate Tim Walz who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights.” This is what led Megyn Kelly to sternly condemn the pop star with a large youth following, endorsing a policy that gives the state custody over misguided children and gives them irreversible sex change procedures.

WATCH:

Kelly: Screw you, Taylor Swift! That’s how I would like to begin. She says the reason she’s voting for Kamala Harris is because of Tim Walz’s LGBTQ stance. Do you know what Tim Walz has done on the LGBTQ front? Here’s what’s gonna happen. A little girl is going to find herself down a rabbit hole on Reddit. Reddit is gonna tell her she’s actually a boy, and she’s gonna get sucked into this gender cult. And she’s gonna say, “Mom and Dad, I want puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, which will sterilize her. And they’re gonna say, “No, you’re a girl.” And she’s gonna say, “But I want top surgery, this benign thing, this double mastectomy, where I’ll have tubes coming out of me, and I’ll never breastfeed a child. I want that too.” And they’re gonna say “no,” and she’s gonna go to a judge in Minnesota, and because of Tim Walz, the court will take custody of her, use the Medicaid funds in Minnesota to provide her all of those things, chop off her breasts, sterilize her with the puberty blockers and the cross-sex hormones. And when this girl inevitably comes to the conclusion that she didn’t want any of this, that it only added to her problems, which were the divorce and the acne and the puberty and not any trans issue, who is she going to go to then? This is all because of Tim Walz. That’s what Minnesota is doing right now to little girls and boys, taking custody away from the parents so that they can have these procedures without any loving parent there to help. And that’s what Taylor Swift just endorsed for your children, so screw you, Taylor Swift! Carlson: Thank you for saying that.

Elon Musk, who previously trolled the pop singer’s announcement, offering to give her a child and protect her cats, agreed with Kelly, calling Walz’s policies “so messed up.”

So messed up https://t.co/Pkel3B36S5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 14, 2024

It can be recalled that Musk was tricked into supporting his son Xavier’s determination to “transition” into a woman. “It wasn’t explained to me how puberty blockers are actually sterilization drugs. I lost my son essentially,” Musk told Jordan Petersen while sharing his heartbreaking account of the consequences of puberty blockers.

This is what the Democrats want for America’s children.

Megyn Kelly is right. Screw you, Taylor Swift.