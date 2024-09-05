J.D. Vance Has The Perfect Response to Liz Cheney’s Endorsement of Kamala Harris (VIDEO)

Donald Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance nuked the disgraced former congresswoman Liz Cheney over her endorsement of Kamala Harris.

Liz Cheney, former congresswoman, disgruntled Trump-hater, and “principled conservative” announced on Wednesday that she will support commie Kamala Harris for president.

Appearing at an event with Turning Point USA in Arizona, Vance responded to a question by CEO Charlie Kirk about Cheney’s announcement by pointing out how her family have gotten extremely wealthy off of sending Americans to die in foreign wars.

He explained:

Kamala Harris and Liz Cheney make very, very interesting partners. They get rich when America’s sons and daughters go off to die. They get rich when America loses wars instead of winning wars. They get rich when America gets weaker in the world. We want American strength, American security, and most importantly peace. Let’s bring peace back to the world and Donald Trump is the candidate to do it. Maybe the best thing, not the very best thing, but a very good thing I could say about the next presidency of Donald J. Trump is that he’s going to make sure that people like Liz Cheney are laughed out of the Oval Office instead of rewarded. This is a person whose entire career has been about sending other people’s children off to fight and die for her military conflicts and her ridiculous ideas that somehow we’re going to turn Afghanistan, a country that doesn’t even have running water in a lot of places, into a thriving literal Democracy. And, for that, Liz Cheney was willing to kill thousands of your children. Liz Cheney, you know what, I think it’s the best thing in the world if she’s supporting Kamala Harris.

.@JDVance annihilates Liz Cheney after she endorsed Kamala earlier today: “The next presidency of Donald Trump will make sure people like Liz Cheney are laughed out of the Oval Office instead of rewarded. This is a person whose entire career has been about sending other peoples’… pic.twitter.com/GrpHg3uJ4a — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 5, 2024

Having once been an averagely conservative Republican, Cheney broke with Donald Trump after he called out the massive fraud that took place during the 2020 presidential election and the consequent protests on January 6th.

Since that day, Cheney has been going around the country campaigning against Donald Turmp and leading the corrupt January 6th Committee.

Sadly for Cheney, her mutinous antics did not go well over in Wyoming, where she ended up losing her congressional seat by a landslide.