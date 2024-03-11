New Information on Liz Cheney’s Deceit and Perverse Actions Surrounding Events on Jan. 6 Raises Serious Calls for Her Arrest and Prosecution

A May 2021 report revealed that Liz Cheney ‘secretly orchestrated the Washington Post op-ed by all ten living former Defense Secretaries – including her father – warning against Trump’s efforts to politicize the military’ prior to January 6.

In the Washington Post op-ed, the disgraced congresswoman warned that “involving the military in election disputes would cross into dangerous territory.”

Weeks later, Liz Cheney led the efforts to impeach President Trump and throw him in prison for not securing the US Capitol prior to the January 6 protests.

It is now widely reported that it was Pelosi, Democrats, Mayor Bowser, and the Capitol Police who refused President Trump’s request to secure the US Capitol with 10,000 National Guard troops.

The Daily Mail reported:

Rep. Liz Cheney secretly masterminded an extraordinary Washington Post op-ed authored by top military leaders, just three days before the Capitol riot, it has been claimed. The letter published in the Washington Post contained a stark warning from 10 Defense Secretaries from both parties. Now, the Wyoming Republican could be within days of losing her elected leadership post amid a clash with Trump that came to a head with his claim that the 2020 election was a ‘BIG LIE.’

Cheney later suppressed evidence indicating that President Donald Trump had authorized National Guard troops to be on standby during the Capitol protest.

For context, Kash Patel, the Former Chief of Staff to the Secretary of Defense, joined The Epoch Times for an interview on the security planning and protests on Jan. 6 at the US Capitol in Washington DC.

During his interview, Kash admitted that Mayor Muriel Bowser turned down thousands of National Guard troops at the Capitol on January 6 for political reasons.

Chris Wray’s FBI also refused to notify the Trump administration and his cabinet secretaries that they believed there could be a situation like the mass protests at the Capitol that took place.

Nancy Pelosi also refused the National Guard at the US Capitol due to politics.

In a WaPo interview with the Washington DC police chief, Steve Sund, The National Pulse reports the outgoing police chief “believes his efforts to secure the premises were undermined by a lack of concern from House and Senate security officials who answer directly to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate leader Mitch McConnell.”

President Trump later also reiterated during an interview with Sean Hannity that he authorized the National Guard to be in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021.

Sean Hannity: Did you authorize, as required by law, the calling up of up to 20,000 National Guard troops on January 4th and maybe even other occasions in the lead-up to what everybody knew would be a big rally? Did you authorize calling up the guard, and then it became the chain of command went to Nancy Pelosi and the mayor of DC, Muriel Bowser? Did you, as required by law, authorize that? Trump: 100% and attested to by many people and they turned it down. Nancy Pelosi turned it down, I guess they both did. But Nancy Pelosi turned it down and she’s in charge of the capitol. So they run the Capitol, the security of the capitol. If you had 10,000 or 20,000 soldiers wrapped around the capitol, you would have had no January 6 as we know it, there would have been no problem whatsoever. But they turned it down, which tells you everything.

Liz Cheney hid exonerating evidence of Trump’s authorization of the National Guard on January 6.

Is it time for Liz Cheney to be charged for her crimes against the country?

Or will the deep state continue to protect her now that the entire country knows about her perverse actions surrounding the January 6 protests?