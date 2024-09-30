EXCLUSIVE: Arizona Attorney General Prosecuting 2020 Trump Electors COMPLETELY Exonerates 18 Defendants by Admitting The 2020 Election Was “Challengeable” – Former AZGOP Chair’s Attorney Responds

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, in a September 10 phone call with the Democratic Arizona Governor and Secretary of State, admitted that the 18 defendants she is currently prosecuting for questioning the election did nothing wrong.

In April, 18 individuals, including Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, RNC attorney Christina Bobb, conservative attorney John Eastman, and Trump campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn, were indicted by Kris Mayes’ grand jury for challenging the stolen 2020 election and casting an alternative slate of electors for President Trump.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the case is already in jeopardy after a judge allowed the defendants to argue the charges are politically motivated last month. Now, there’s even more proof the charges are totally fraudulent and politically motivated.

The charges include nine counts of conspiracy, fraudulent schemes and artifices, fraudulent schemes and practices, and forgery. “Defendants and unindicted coconspirators schemed to prevent the lawful transfer of the presidency to keep Unindicted Coconspirator 1 in office against the will of Arizona’s voters,” Mayes’s indictment alleges. President Trump was named “Unindicted Coconspirator 1.”

The indictment further alleges, “Defendants deceived the citizens of Arizona by falsely claiming that those votes were contingent only on a legal challenge that would change the outcome of the election. In reality, Defendants intended that their false votes for Trump-Pence would encourage Pence to reject the Biden-Harris votes on January 6, 2021, regardless of the outcome of the legal challenge. When combined with the six other States where Republican electors sent in uncertified votes for Trump-Pence, Defendants wanted Pence to either declare Unindicted Coconspirator 1 the winner of the election, delay the proceeding and have individual state legislatures determine their electors, or have Congress resolve any claimed uncertainty about the validity of election results in Arizona and six other states in Unindicted Coconspirator 1’s favor.”

However, Arizona has failed for 20 years to accurately verify that only legal votes were counted, and the election was rightfully challenged, according to a stunning admission by Kris Mayes and Governor Katie Hobbs.

The Gateway Pundit reported that a supposed error in the Arizona Motor Vehicle Department’s (MVD) system caused nearly 100,000 voter registrations to be validated without properly verifying the registrants’ citizenship. For 20 years, this issue has existed and allowed individuals who received a driver’s license before 1996 to vote without citizenship verification, according to the officials.

After discovering the issue, the Attorney General, Governor, and Secretary of State held a private meeting via phone to discuss a strategy for breaking the news to the public.

Their final solution was a bogus “friendly lawsuit” filed by so-called Republican hatchetman Stephen Richer in his capacity as Maricopa County Recorder. The officials were worried they would come under fire for removing the voters, who they claim are mostly Republicans, from the rolls or downgrading their ballot to federal races only. Arizona law allows voters who do not provide documentary proof of citizenship to vote only in federal elections, in accordance with federal law. So, they schemed to employ Stephen Richer, a RINO, to file the lawsuit, asking that the court designate the mostly Republican registrants as “federal only” voters and strip their ability to vote a full ballot with state and local races and ballot measures.

As was recently revealed in the leaked phone call, Attorney General Kris Mayes admitted that the last two elections in Arizona “are challengeable” due to the State’s failure to verify the citizenship of voters over the last 20 years. Governor Katie Hobbs also chimed in, admitting that the missing citizenship verification validates “theories about illegal voting in our elections.” They absolutely destroyed their case!

Both candidates reportedly “won” the rigged 2022 election, where 60% of machines failed on election day in the State’s largest county, Maricopa, and hundreds of thousands of phony or illegal mail-in ballots were believed to have been counted. The Gateway Pundit’s reporting exposed Maricopa County’s rigged mail-in ballot system when we reviewed public record ballot envelopes and compared the signatures to corresponding voter registration records.

Notably, Kris Mayes stole her election from Trump-Endorsed former Attorney General Nominee Abe Hamadeh by just 280 votes and is now prosecuting people for questioning the 2020 election. Hamadeh, who is now the Republican Nominee for US Congress in Arizona’s 8th District and still fighting challenges to the 2022 election to ensure election integrity moving forward, reacted to Mayes’s admission, telling The Gateway Pundit:

“This explosive revelation underscores the undeniable truth: Arizona’s elections remain compromised, and our legal system has failed to deliver accountability. As I prepare to enter Congress, my commitment to defending Arizonans’ sacred right to vote remains unwavering, as proven by my ongoing election challenges from the 2022 election. Moreover, the illegitimate attorney general’s admission that these elections are challengeable signals a critical turning point — it’s time she drops her baseless and politically motivated case against the 18 alternate electors. Her frivolous legal attacks only further erode trust in our already fragile system, and the people of Arizona deserve better.”

Additionally, Brad Miller, the attorney representing former Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward and her husband Michael Ward, in Kris Mayes’ frivolous indictment, told The Gateway Pundit:

“The whole thing is appalling because Kris Mayes is attempting to prosecute people for something that she knows was a legitimate election challenge. The entire case is built upon this strange theory that the Attorney General has that a person is not allowed to challenge an election, even a legitimate lawsuit. In the last hearing that I was a part of, a member of the Attorney General’s Office argued to the judge that if a person files a legitimate election lawsuit, that could be part of a conspiracy to overturn an election and, therefore, could be criminal. And now we see, and we get a little bit of a peek behind the curtain of the motives of Kris Mayes, which is to hide the fact that she’s likely the illegitimate Attorney General of the State of Arizona, and she’s trying to hide the fact that there were many problems in that 2020 election.”

Miller is also the 2024 Republican Nominee for Pinal County Attorney, running unopposed in the General Election.

Read our report on the phone call below:

It is unclear whether the leak to the far-left Washington Post was another staged operation to make it seem they tried their hardest to ensure election integrity or to discourage Republicans from voting because they don't trust the system. If so, however, the tactic surely backfired!

It was further revealed that the corrupt officials sat on the issue for more than a week until Stephen Richer announced his lawsuit on September 17, less than two months before the election and just weeks before ballots were set to be mailed out.

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on the Arizona electors case and the attempted shenanigans in the 2024 election.