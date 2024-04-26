WATCH: “We Absolutely Have to Get President Biden Reelected” – Leftist Arizona AG Kris Mayes Says The Quiet Part Out Loud Before Announcing Grand Jury Indictment Against Trump 2020 Alternate Electors

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said the quiet part out loud late last month before announcing that 18 individuals were indicted by an Arizona grand jury in the latest election interference witch hunt against President Trump and his allies.

While speaking about abortion with MSNBC three weeks ago and claiming that Republicans will enact a federal abortion ban, Kris Mayes declared, “We absolutely have to get President Biden reelected.”

It can be recalled that lawless Attorney General Kris Mayes previously vowed not to enforce any current Arizona abortion laws if she is elected. She later doubled down on this promise, saying, “We will never prosecute a doctor, a nurse, a pharmacist, a midwife, a woman, or a friend helping a woman for abortion care,” regardless of what law is on the books.

However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, Kris Mayes, who stole her election from Republican Abe Hamadeh by 280 votes, announced the charges on Wednesday afternoon for the non-crime of questioning an election. She defended her witch hunt and the curious timing of the indictment – just months before the 2024 general election.

The charges include nine counts of conspiracy, fraudulent schemes and artifices, fraudulent schemes and practices, and forgery. “Defendants and unindicted coconspirators schemed to prevent the lawful transfer of the presidency to keep Unindicted Coconspirator 1 in office against the will of Arizona’s voters,” the indictment alleges.

Make no mistake, the charges are a warning shot to anyone who may want to challenge the 2024 election.

See the full list of 18 defendants facing felony charges in Arizona here:

On March 30, Mayes told MSNBC, "We absolutely have to get President Biden reelected," and yesterday, she showed how far she is willing to go.

Mayes: As my colleague from Massachusetts just mentioned, we absolutely have to get President Biden reelected because one of my fears is, despite the fact that Republicans said they wanted to send this back to the States, for states to decide, I think there's a real movement in the sort of extreme elements