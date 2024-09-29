HUGE: Leaked Conversation Between Arizona’s Democrat Gov, Attorney General, and Secretary of State Reveals Attempt to Cover Up 98,000 Voter Registration Glitch – Officials Worried About Calls for New 2020 and 2022 Elections

A newly leaked phone call between Arizona’s Democratic statewide officeholders reveals how they scrambled to find a narrative before announcing a statewide error that validated the citizenship of nearly 100,000 voters.

“It’s going to validate all of their theories about illegal voting in our elections,” said Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs on the call obtained by the Washington Post. “They’re going to be calling for new 2020 and ’22 elections as well,” Hobbs worried, referencing her own election that she rigged and stole from Kari Lake last midterm cycle.

Democrat Attorney General Kris Mayes admitted that “all of these elections are challengeable” as a result of the state not verifying voters’ citizenship.

Still, it is unclear who leaked the phone call. This could have been a staged phone call and “leak” to make it seem as though the officials were doing their best to ensure election integrity and transparency.

All three of the officials on the call allegedly won their elections in 2022, where 60% of machines failed on election day in the State’s largest county, Maricopa, and hundreds of thousands of phony or illegal mail-in ballots were believed to have been counted. Notably, Katie Hobbs, as Secretary of State, was responsible for overseeing the elections in 2020 and 2022.

This leak of the September 10 phone call also verifies that the election officials knew about this issue a week or more earlier than they led the public to believe.

Arizona GOP Chairwoman Gina Swoboda told The Gateway Pundit two days ago, “It’s my understanding that the Secretary knew and informed the Governor on September 6.” However, Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer did not notify the public of the glitch until September 17.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the error, announced by Richer, in the Arizona Motor Vehicle Department’s (MVD) system that caused nearly 100,000 voter registrations to be validated without verifying the registrants’ citizenship.

But this error wasn't new. In fact, for 20 years, a loophole in the system has allowed individuals who received a driver’s license before 1996 to vote without citizenship verification.

Because Arizona began requiring documentary proof of citizenship to vote in 2004, licenses issued before Arizona required proof of citizenship to drive in 1996, regardless of citizenship status, showed as proof of citizenship on file with the MVD, election officials claim.

“If a driver received a license prior to 1996, he did not have a documented proof of citizenship on file. But then, if he got a duplicate license (e.g. in the case of losing a license), the issuance date would be updated in the statewide voter registration’s interface with MVD,” Richer said.

During the 40-minute phone call, the Democrat officials debated how to proceed in what Hobbs described as “an urgent, a dire situation,” according to the Washington Post.

Attorney General Kris Mayes and Secretary of State Adrian Fontes also worried they would be accused of election fraud in 2024 and "beat up no matter what the hell we do."

“When this goes public, it is going to have all of the conspiracy theorists in the globe — in the world — coming back to re-litigate the past three elections, at least in Arizona,” said Governor Katie Hobbs, noting that it will "validate" the issue of illegals voting in elections.

Kris Mayes reportedly expressed worry that they would come under fire for disenfranchising Republican voters, who reportedly were more likely to have driver's licenses issued before the citizenship requirements were implemented.

Hobbs, who did not want to discuss the affected voters' party preferences out of fear of "politicizing" the issue, was met with Kris Mayes, reportedly telling her in an incredulous tone, “I mean, Katie, I understand your point about not politicizing this, but the reality is that if we let this happen, all of these elections are challengeable. They’re going to be calling for a new election.”

Their solution to this issue, proposed by the Democrat Secretary of State, Adrian Fontes, was a "friendly lawsuit," which, as The Gateway Pundit reported, was filed by Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer. It makes sense, as the Democrat leaders were worried about politicizing the issue that affected more Republican voters, they would use Richer, a Republican (in name only), to file a lawsuit.

Richer's lawsuit called for the affected voters--mostly Republicans--to be registered as "Federal only" voters, who, under state law, cannot vote in local elections because they have not provided documentary proof of citizenship.

The emergency lawsuit, filed in the State's highest court, was quickly ruled upon, and affected voters will still be allowed to vote on a full ballot.

This is a developing story...