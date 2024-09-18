THE ENEMY WITHIN: Democrat Calls into CSPAN and Leaves Host Shocked When He Praises Would-Be Trump Assassins (VIDEO)

Many Democrats in America will not be satisfied until an assassin finally succeeds in taking out President Trump, as a shocking episode this morning on CSPAN illustrated.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, a second attempt was made on Trump’s life Sunday, just two months after he came within a centimeter of being killed in Butler, Pennsylvania by a Democrat donor named Thomas Crooks.

Shots were fired at the 45th president’s golf club in West Palm Beach on Sunday afternoon at roughly 1:30 pm as he was playing golf with real estate investor Steve Witkoff.

The shooter, later identified as 58-year-old Trump hater Ryan Wesley Routh, shoved the muzzle of his rifle through the fence line at the golf course before Secret Service agents opened fire on him.

A Democrat caller from Louisiana claiming to be a Vietnam veteran called into CSPAN Wednesday morning and told a stunned host that he was grateful the two assassins were willing to step up and try to kill Trump because he was the enemy.

Stunned at what he was hearing, the host inquired whether the caller was advocating violence against Trump. The Democrat denied he was and claimed he was talking about defending America.

The host then finally cut him off and moved on to the next caller.

DISGUSTING A Democrat caller was just cut off on CSPAN after praising the attempted assassinations of President Trump. This is what the unhinged rhetoric coming from the Democrat Party has done. pic.twitter.com/4anVEk3rnX — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 18, 2024