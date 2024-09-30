Democrats Sound The Alarm in Michigan, Warn Kamala is ‘Underwater’ in Internal Polling

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin(D-MI), who is running for Senate in Michigan, has admitted she is not feeling good about Kamala Harris’s prospects in her state.

According to a report from Axios, Slotkin’s campaign has carried out internal polling that has found Harris is “underwater” among likely voters.

The report states:

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) warned donors last week that internal polling for her Senate campaign shows Vice President Kamala Harris is “underwater” in Michigan, according to a video clip obtained by Axios. …

“I’m not feeling my best right now about where we are on Kamala Harris in a place like Michigan,” Slotkin said during a virtual fundraiser on Wednesday with Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), according to a recording.

“We have her underwater in our polling,” Slotkin added. Spokespeople for Slotkin’s campaign did not respond to requests for comment.

Slotkin, who currently represents Michigan’s 7th Congressional District, is running against former Rep. Mike Rogers. If Republicans are successful, that would almost certainly guarantee control of the Senate.

On top of being a crucial swing state with a significant number of electoral votes, Michigan has become particularly problematic for Kamala Harris’s campaign because of the state’s large Muslim population.

Many of them remain furious with Biden and Harris over their lukewarm support for Israel and what they consider their complicity in a genocide in Gaza.

During the rigged Democratic primary back in February, in which the party made it incredibly difficult for anyone to stand against Joe Biden, over 100,000 people voted “uncommitted” against him mainly because of his stance on Israel, around 13 percent of the total turnout.

If the election comes down to the wire and some of those 100,000 refuse to turn out for Harris, as many have indicated will be the case, it could potentially hand the state and the keys to the White House to Donald Trump.