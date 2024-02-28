“So That’s a Wow!” – CNN Reacts After Joe Biden Loses to “Uncommitted” in Dearborn Michigan Democrat Primary (VIDEO)

“So, that’s a WOW!” CNN’s John King reacted on Tuesday after Joe Biden lost to “uncommitted” in the Dearborn, Michigan primary election.
The Dearborn Democrats aren’t very fond of Old Joe.
John King: This is what Joe Biden received. Again, forgive me. 1141 votes… Dean Phillips, 54 votes… And, “uncommitted”, let me make sure I get this right, 3703 votes.
So that’s a Wow! If you look at it this way, this is 23% and this is 75%. And so this is just the city of Dearborn, but that is where the biggest pocket of the Muslim American, the Arab American population, this is a place President Biden carried big time in 2020. This is key to his chances of defeating Donald Trump in Michigan again.
Via Johnny MAGA and Catturd2.
For the record, President Trump won more votes than all of the Democrat candidates (including “uncommitted”) combined last night in Michigan.
President Trump had 756,766 votes on Tuesday night.
And Joe Biden had 618,148 votes last night.