“So That’s a Wow!” – CNN Reacts After Joe Biden Loses to “Uncommitted” in Dearborn Michigan Democrat Primary (VIDEO)

by
Joe Biden loses to “Uncommitted” in Dearborn, Michigan Democrat primary race.

“So, that’s a WOW!” CNN’s John King reacted on Tuesday after Joe Biden lost to “uncommitted” in the Dearborn, Michigan primary election.

The Dearborn Democrats aren’t very fond of Old Joe.

John King:  This is what Joe Biden received. Again, forgive me. 1141 votes… Dean Phillips, 54 votes… And, “uncommitted”, let me make sure I get this right, 3703 votes.

So that’s a Wow! If you look at it this way, this is 23% and this is 75%. And so this is just the city of Dearborn, but that is where the biggest pocket of the Muslim American, the Arab American population, this is a place President Biden carried big time in 2020. This is key to his chances of defeating Donald Trump in Michigan again.

Via Johnny MAGA and Catturd2.

For the record, President Trump won more votes than all of the Democrat candidates (including “uncommitted”) combined last night in Michigan.

President Trump had 756,766 votes on Tuesday night.

And Joe Biden had 618,148 votes last night.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

