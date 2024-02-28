“So That’s a Wow!” – CNN Reacts After Joe Biden Loses to “Uncommitted” in Dearborn Michigan Democrat Primary (VIDEO)

“So, that’s a WOW!” CNN’s John King reacted on Tuesday after Joe Biden lost to “uncommitted” in the Dearborn, Michigan primary election.

The Dearborn Democrats aren’t very fond of Old Joe.

John King: This is what Joe Biden received. Again, forgive me. 1141 votes… Dean Phillips, 54 votes… And, “uncommitted”, let me make sure I get this right, 3703 votes.

So that’s a Wow! If you look at it this way, this is 23% and this is 75%. And so this is just the city of Dearborn, but that is where the biggest pocket of the Muslim American, the Arab American population, this is a place President Biden carried big time in 2020. This is key to his chances of defeating Donald Trump in Michigan again.