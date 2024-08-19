Uncommitted Democrat Delegates Which Represent Over 740,000 Voters in Key Swing State Refuse to Back Kamala Harris, Citing Her Failure to Meet Their Demands

In a significant blow to Kamala Harris’s bid for the presidency, a faction of uncommitted Democratic delegates representing over 700,000 voters in crucial swing states has publicly refused to back her nomination.

This group, fueled by dissatisfaction with the Biden regime’s handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict, has voiced deep concerns about Harris’s unwillingness to meet their demands.

According to AP, only 36 uncommitted delegates will attend the DNC, but their influence looms large. The anger stemming from U.S. support for Israel’s military actions in Gaza has galvanized this group.

Despite efforts from top Democrats, including Harris herself, to engage with these delegates, the lack of concrete commitments regarding a ceasefire and an arms embargo has left many feeling unheard.

AP reported:

During a campaign trip to Michigan last week, Harris met with Abdullah Hammoud, the 34-year-old mayor of Dearborn, a Detroit suburb that has the largest number of Arab Americans of any city in the United States. The meeting was disclosed by a person who was not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The person familiar with the meeting did not provide specific details but said the focus was on Harris’ potential policy, if elected, on the Israel-Hamas conflict. Hammoud declined to comment. “Vice President Harris supports the deals currently on the table for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza and for the release of hostages,” her campaign said in a statement. “She will continue to meet with leaders from Palestinian, Muslim, Israeli and Jewish communities, as she has throughout her vice presidency.” According to a source familiar with convention planning, two panel discussions will take place during the convention in Chicago: one addressing Arab and Palestinian issues with leaders from the “Uncommitted” movement, and another focused on Jewish American issues, including the rise in antisemitism and hate speech. Campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez on Thursday held separate one-on-one meetings with leaders in the Arab American community and “uncommitted” movement in metro Detroit.

On the eve of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, a group of uncommitted delegates representing over 740,000 voters nationwide gathered to voice their concerns and demands, particularly regarding U.S. foreign policy in Gaza.

