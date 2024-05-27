Far-Left Rep. Rashida Tlaib Suggests Voting Against Biden in November, Calls Him an ‘Enabler’ of Genocide

Far-left Rep. Rashida Tlaib has suggested voting against Joe Biden in November, accusing him of enabling genocide in the Middle East.

Addressing the People’s Conference for Palestine in Detroit this weekend, Tlaib said that she and other voters would not forget Biden’s lukewarm support for Israel as the country’s security forces carry out a war against the Islamist terror group Hamas.

“It is disgraceful that the Biden administration and my colleagues in Congress continue to smear [anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian students on college campuses] for protesting to save lives — no matter their faith or ethnicity. It is cowardly. But we’re not going to forget in November, are we?” Tlaib said.

The Michigan Congresswoman went on to slam Biden for criticizing an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“President Biden, I hope you hear us loud and clear,” she continued. “Attacking the authority of the International Criminal Court and interfering in the legal process is nothing more than an attempt to prevent the genocidal maniac [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and senior Israeli officials from being held accountable for their crimes against humanity.”

“You are an enabler, President Biden,” she declared.

Oh sh*t. Rashida Tlaib straight up calls out Joe Biden for enabling the genocidal government of Israel and tells him “we aren’t going to forget this in November” pic.twitter.com/HLtYXXKEpx — Joe Biden Hates Black People (@realnikohouse) May 26, 2024

It is not the first time that Tlaib has come out against the Biden regime. In February, she encouraged voters in Michigan to vote “uncommitted” in the state’s primary election, which they did in large numbers.

Tlaib has also repeatedly refused to endorse his campaign, instead urging voters to look at the “whole ballot” when making their decision.

Such rhetoric is another reminder of the internal war within the Democratic Party over the Israel-Palestine conflict. Just this week, Muslim activists launched an “Abandon Biden” campaign” across nine different states with a view to denying Biden a second term in office.

“By defeating [Biden], it would signal to the entire political landscape that defending genocide could lead to your defeat, so beware,” said the campaign’s organizer Abdel Salam. “That’s my goal … promote the message throughout the nation and ensure it’s a consistent one.”