‘Haitian Voodoo Is, In Fact, Real’: Democrat Presidential Candidate Marianne Williamson Defends Trump’s Accurate Claims on ‘Haitians Eating Pets’

Democrat presidential candidate Marianne Williamson has come out in defense of President Donald Trump’s truthful statement regarding Haitian immigrants in the U.S. during a recent debate.

During a heated debate, Trump made the shocking yet accurate statement: “They’re eating the dogs, the people that came in, they’re eating the cats. They’re eating the pets of the people that live there, and this is what’s happening in our country, and it’s a shame.”

Predictably, the liberal media didn’t hesitate to refute Trump’s claims, launching their usual smear campaign filled with denials and empty rhetoric.

But despite the orchestrated efforts to brush this story under the rug, evidence is mounting that the practice of consuming pets among Haitian migrants is not some far-fetched, xenophobic fantasy. In fact, it’s a reality that even a Haitian publication, Haitian Report, has confirmed.

The Haitian Report itself acknowledges the tradition of eating cat meat in Haiti. Contrary to the liberal media’s narrative, this is not some wild conspiracy theory.

The author even explained that “meat is meat” and that in Haiti, cats are not viewed in the same light as they are in North America or Europe, where they are often considered beloved family pets.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Springfield residents have come forward to expose how Haitian immigrants have been capturing and consuming local animals.

From decapitating ducks to reportedly slaughtering cats for food, the town has seen an influx of troubling incidents since the immigration surge overseen by Border Czar Kamala Harris.

One resident even recounted a disturbing scene: a cat hanging from a branch, being carved up for food by Haitian immigrants. Another claimed to have seen immigrants carrying off geese in broad daylight.

In a leaked audio obtained by The Federalist, a frantic 911 caller described seeing a group of Haitians hauling geese along a trail. “There were about four of them, and they all had geese in their hands,” the caller reported.

Marianne Williamson, who sought the Democratic presidential nomination in both 2020 and 2024, came to Trump’s defense, calling on fellow Democrats to stop the knee-jerk attacks.

In a now-deleted post on X, Williamson said:

“Continuing to dump on Trump because of the “eating cats” issue will create blowback on Nov. 5. Haitian voodoo is in fact real, and to dismiss the story out-of-hand rather than listen to the citizens of Springfield. Ohio confirms in the minds of many voters the stereotype of Democrats as smug elite jerks who think they’re too smart to listen to anyone outside their own silo.”

Her comments set off a firestorm among leftists. Williamson’s colleagues wasted no time labeling her remarks as “racist.”

In an update following the backlash, Williamson attempted to clarify her stance:

“The conversation regarding Haitians in this country has gotten out of hand. While my tweet yesterday was not meant in any way whatsoever to feed a racist narrative, we’re living at a time when nuanced conversation is difficult – particularly so on twitter, where people read a few words, don’t even read the whole tweet, and project onto it things that aren’t even there. The larger issue, however, is the safety and well being of human beings. All of us. Haitians are a good people and contribute much to this country. Given the hysteria that’s present around this issue, I’m deleting yesterday’s tweet.”

According to the University of Delaware, Voodou is an official religion in Haiti.

“Vodou is a creolized religion that originated in the West Indies of Haiti during the seventeenth century. The foundations of this practice evolved from Tribal religions in West Africa. The word ‘Voodoo’ derives from the word ‘vodu’ in the Fon language of Dahomey, which means ‘spirit’, ‘god’. Vodou was brought to Haiti by slaves being captured from the Dahomey Kingdom. The Dahomey Kingdom is located near present day Nigeria.”