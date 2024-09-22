Data Shows Republicans Embracing Mail-In Voting in These Three Key Swing States

Republicans have begun to start embracing mail-in voting in three key states, according to recent data.

A chart created by Eric Daugherty, the assistant news director at Florida’s Voice, shows that Republicans in Florida, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania are requesting far more ballots than they did back in 2020 when the Democratic Party weaponized mail-in voting to their advantage.

Among Daughter’s sources were Michael Pruser, a writer with DecisionDeskHQ, and John Couvillon, the founder of JMC Analytics and Polling.

JUST IN: Pennsylvania, Florida and North Carolina all have seen a rightward trend in mail-in voting requests compared to this same point in 2020. The Democratic lead has declined in all three. pic.twitter.com/E2CZo6Z0Np — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 21, 2024

Despite the willingness of many Republicans and Trump supporters to embrace mail-in voting, The Gateway Pundit has repeatedly exposed the many risks and ways in which Democrats fraudulently exploit the system to their own electoral advantage.

Earlier this month, state officials around the country began sounding the alarm about mail delivery issues that could potentially disenfranchise millions of voters in November.

Another issue with mail-in ballots is the unacceptably long time they take to count, which in previous years has delayed the results of elections for days or even weeks after the polls have closed.

This has also allowed Democratic operatives to help "find" the required number of votes to defeat their Republican opponents by the slimmest of margins.

Just this week, The New York Times warned its readers not to necessarily expect a result on election night in November, opening the door to another stolen presidential election.