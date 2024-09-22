Data Shows Republicans Embracing Mail-In Voting in These Three Key Swing States

Republicans have begun to start embracing mail-in voting in three key states, according to recent data.

A chart created by Eric Daugherty, the assistant news director at Florida’s Voice, shows that Republicans in Florida, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania are requesting far more ballots than they did back in 2020 when the Democratic Party weaponized mail-in voting to their advantage.

Among Daughter’s sources were Michael Pruser, a writer with DecisionDeskHQ, and John Couvillon, the founder of JMC Analytics and Polling.

Despite the willingness of many Republicans and Trump supporters to embrace mail-in voting, The Gateway Pundit has repeatedly exposed the many risks and ways in which Democrats fraudulently exploit the system to their own electoral advantage.

Earlier this month, state officials around the country began sounding the alarm about mail delivery issues that could potentially disenfranchise millions of voters in November.

Here We Go: State Officials Sound Alarm Over Mail Delivery Issues That Could Disenfranchise Millions of Voters in the Presidential Election

Another issue with mail-in ballots is the unacceptably long time they take to count, which in previous years has delayed the results of elections for days or even weeks after the polls have closed.

This has also allowed Democratic operatives to help "find" the required number of votes to defeat their Republican opponents by the slimmest of margins.

Just this week, The New York Times warned its readers not to necessarily expect a result on election night in November, opening the door to another stolen presidential election.

Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 