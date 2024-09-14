HERE WE GO AGAIN: New York Times Warns Not to Expect a Result on Election Night Due to ‘Intense Security’ of Mail-In Ballots

The New York Times has warned its readers not to necessarily expect a result on election night in November in the all-important race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris for the White House.

In a piece entitled Harris or Trump? Once Again, Election Results Could Take Awhile, the paper’s politics reporter urges people hosting election night parties to book hotel rooms for more than one night because of the “intense security measures” that are required to deal with mail-in ballots.

The report explains:

If a winner is not declared on election night, it will not necessarily point to failures in the process. More likely, it will be a result of the intense security measures required for counting mail-in ballots. Election officials across the country are trying to telegraph to voters that waiting long hours or even days for a result is not unexpected in a close election. They are eager to counter conspiracy theorists who may seize on the uncertainty as evidence of fraud or malfeasance. … Counting mail ballots takes more time because there are more steps involved. A variety of security measures, including signature verification and ensuring that voters did not also try to vote in person, are required. Election officials must open the ballots and flatten them out before they can be put in a tabulator to be counted.

As repeatedly reported on and exposed by The Gateway Pundit, mail-in ballots were one of the many ways in which Joe Biden stole the 2020 presidential election from Donald Trump, when election officials in heavily Democratic areas took days to “find” the correct number of votes to ensure his victory.

Similar skullduggery took place during the 2022 midterms, when Republicans who were leading in key races were miraculously "pipped at the post" by their Democratic opponents after days of counting mail-in ballots.

However, some Republicans are trying to embrace mail-in voting moving forward through organizations such as Scott Presler's Early Vote Action.

Yet even with mail-in ballots, there is no reason why in this era of incredible technological advancement America can not have a clear winner on election night.

That is, unless, Democrats are planning to cheat.