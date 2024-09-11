Here We Go: State Officials Sound Alarm Over Mail Delivery Issues That Could Disenfranchise Millions of Voters in the Presidential Election

Democrats continue to push mail-in voting as a cornerstone of their election strategy despite the glaring evidence that the nation’s mail system is failing voters.

State officials across the nation are now ringing the alarm bells over critical mail delivery issues that could lead to massive voter disenfranchisement in the upcoming presidential election.

The Democrats, eager to expand mail-in voting, are conveniently ignoring these glaring problems as if they don’t exist. But can Americans trust a voting system where even the simplest task—delivering a ballot—can’t be guaranteed?

Last month, a complaint was filed before the U.S. District Court in Maryland, presenting evidence that the USPS acted illegally in shipping at least one million mail-in ballots from a facility in Bethpage, New York, to Pennsylvania on October 21, 2020.

The suit was brought by attorney Brian Della Rocca, but the critical evidence was collected by— John Moynihan and Larry Doyle.

The truck driver, Jesse Morgan, picked up a container filled with 20 Gaylord boxes. There were mail-in ballots in each of the Gaylords. A Gaylord can hold from 50,000 up to 100,000 ballots. Do the math — Mr. Morgan was transporting at least one million mail-in ballots (already filled in with signatures on the envelopes).

AP reported that election officials from across the country warned that the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has yet to fix persistent deficiencies, even after repeated attempts to work with them.

These aren't isolated incidents; ballots are being mishandled and delayed nationwide. And yet, despite these warning signs, Democrats are banking on mail-in voting to bolster their chances, just like they did in 2020.

In a shocking letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, the officials exposed just how broken the system is.

The two organizations behind the letter—the National Association of Secretaries of State and the National Association of State Election Directors—stated that election offices across the country are seeing properly postmarked ballots arrive too late to be counted.

This problem, they claim, was evident during the recent primary season and persists as the first general election ballots are being mailed out.

Some officials have pointed out that postal clerks are often uninformed or inconsistent in their handling of election mail.

In one particularly alarming instance, Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab, the recent past president of the National Association of Secretaries of State, reported that nearly 1,000 ballots from his state’s recent primary could not be counted due to late delivery or missing postmarks.

Rural states, in particular, have been hit hard, with election officials in these areas often complaining about slower mail service.

While USPS claims to have handled 98% of ballots within its three-day delivery window during the 2020 election, officials say this is little comfort for those experiencing continued delays.

Kansas lawmakers, for example, created a three-day grace period for late-arriving ballots in 2017, but Schwab argues that using local ballot drop boxes is a safer option. In a post on social media platform X, Schwab advised voters to “vote early in person to secure their ballots.”

The Pony Express is more efficient at this point. https://t.co/m1YoccJ53x — Scott Schwab (@ScottSchwabKS) August 27, 2024

Schwab wrote in August, "Do not use USPS to deliver your ballot. Keep your ballot out of the hands of the federal government!"

Do not use USPS to deliver your ballot. Keep your ballot out of the hands of the federal government! https://t.co/1g0cYvWVqO — Scott Schwab (@ScottSchwabKS) August 23, 2024

AP reported, "election officials said colleagues across the U.S. have reported that Postal Service staff, from managers to mail carriers, are uninformed about the service’s policies for handling election-related mail, give them inconsistent guidance and misdeliver ballots."

“There is no amount of proactive communication election officials can do to account for USPS’s inability to meet their own service delivery timelines,” the officials wrote. “State and local election officials need a committed partner in USPS.”

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that a recent audit report by the USPS Office of Inspector General (OIG) has revealed significant procedural failures that could lead to delays or non-counting of mailed ballots in November.

The OIG report, titled Election Mail Readiness for the 2024 General Election, evaluated 15 mail processing facilities and 35 delivery units across 13 states and Puerto Rico during the primary elections held earlier this year.

Despite the USPS achieving a 97.01 to 98.17 percent on-time processing rate for political and election mail from December 2023 to April 2024, procedural non-compliance and operational risks remain significant concerns.

