The Corrupt DOJ Has Charged Just 35 Illegal Aliens With Voting Over The Past Two Decades

The Department of Justice has prosecuted just a tiny fraction of the illegal aliens who are guilty of trying to cast votes in elections over the past two decades, according to federal data.

The figures, obtained from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, found that between the years 2001 and 2021 there were just 35 prosecutions of illegal immigrants trying to join the electoral process.

The Federalist were the first to report on the figures:

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, the federal government decided to only go after 35 criminal cases of aliens voting in American elections from 2001 to 2021 — the latest year for which data is available. The suspiciously low number of prosecutions contrasts with thousands thousands of aliens having been registered to vote in recent years, and at least hundreds being flagged to the Justice Department as having actually cast a ballot. This calls into question the political motivations of those responsible for upholding federal election laws. “I spent four years at the Justice Department as a career lawyer, and I can tell you that the career ranks of the Justice Department are filled with left-wing ideologues, and they just had no interest — they have no interest in going after aliens to prosecute them,” Hans von Spakovsky, manager of the Election Law Reform Initiative at The Heritage Foundation, told The Federalist in an interview. “They think it is unfair that aliens can’t register and vote. Plus, many of them thought, ‘Well, if they’re registering and voting, it will help our side,” von Spakovsky continued. “I think that’s clearly the motivation here. That’s why they weren’t interested in pursuing these cases.”

The revelation comes just days after the Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney’s Office charged illegal alien Angelica Maria Francisco with fraud after she stole a US citizen’s identity back in 2011 and has repeatedly voted in elections ever since. This was the first prosecution to take place this year

Such a refusal to crack down on the tens or even hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens who are participating in the political process is in line with the broader objectives of the Biden White House and Democratic Party, who for years have encouraged and taken advantage votes of illegals and other non-citizens to help retain power.

Democrats officially deny the problem of illegal aliens voting, although they make no secret of their intention to open up a “pathway to citizenship” in exchange for their long term political support.

Yet as extensively reported and exposed by The Gateway Pundit, there is mountains of evidence of illegal aliens voting across all levels of American politics.

Huge numbers are expected to cast votes in November’s all-important presidential election, a factor that could end up swaying the election into the hands of Kamala Harris.