Illegal Aliens Living in Georgia Apartment Complex Say They Are Registered to Vote in Elections (VIDEO)

This is why the Biden-Harris Regime ferried in more than 15 million illegal aliens over the last 3 years.

Illegal aliens living in a Georgia apartment complex told an undercover journalist that they are registered voters.

The Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project posted video from Muckraker.com of numerous illegal aliens admitting to being registered to vote and actually voting in elections.

The undercover journalists visited the apartment complex Elliot Norcross in Norcross, Georgia and asked the occupants two questions: Are you a citizen? And are you registered to vote.

Approximately 14% of the illegals said they are registered to vote.

According to the Oversight Project, there are an estimated 339,000 non-citizens living in Georgia.

If the 14% proportion holds true state wide, this means there are 47,000 illegals/non-citizens registered to vote in Georgia.

Joe Biden ‘won’ Georgia by less than 12,000 votes in 2020.

The Oversight Project said they attempted to locate the illegals on Georgia voter rolls and were unable to find them.

However, illegals often used fraudulent documents and names.

The Oversight Project is referring this matter to Georgia officials.

