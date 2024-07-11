Democrats MOVE to Protect ILLEGAL ALIENS VOTING in 2024 Elections as Republicans PASS Save Act | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: BREAKING: SAVE Act Passes House 221-198 – Almost Every Democrat Voted to ‘Protect’ the Ability of Illegals to Vote in Federal Elections

ARTICLE 2: New: Trump Shoots Down JD Vance Beard Rumors in Comments on Vice President Short List (“Looks Like a Young Abraham Lincoln”)

ARTICLE 3: Senate Confirms Biden’s Radical Pick Judge Maldonado for 7th Circuit — Manchin and Sinema Vote Against Nominee — 8 GOP Senators Miss Critical Vote! Full List Below

ARTICLE 4: Daily Show Correspondent Stunned When Half of Black Voters in Focus Group Say They’re Voting for Trump (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 5: AOC Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against Justice Thomas and Justice Alito

