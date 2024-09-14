“It Aint Just Cats, They Also Eat Dogs” – Numerous Haitian Americans Confirm Cat Eating in TikTok Comment Sections

Disturbing reports have surfaced online from the Haitian immigrant community, where several members openly discuss hunting and eating cats.

TikTok user Ayoitsdamenace posted a video discussing his Haitian heritage and family members back home who eat cats as part of their culture. He acknowledges this practice but also criticizes Democrat leaders, claiming they aren’t being honest about these cultural differences.

He goes on to say that he doesn’t support immigrants who refuse to assimilate or those who engage in criminal behavior. Meanwhile, as Americans express outrage over their missing pets, liberal voices on social media mock those raising alarms, dismissing these concerns as exaggerated or rooted in bigotry.

Dismissive Reactions from Media and Politicians

Residents in various Ohio towns have voiced concerns about the safety of their pets. However, liberal media and politicians continue to dismiss these fears. Eyewitness accounts describe missing cats, with reports suggesting that some animals have been consumed by certain individuals within the Haitian immigrant community. Despite the local outcry, the authorities brush aside these claims, labeling them as paranoia or xenophobia, while the evidence keeps piling up.

“They are in the Park grabbing up ducks by their necks cutting their heads off and walking off with them and eating them” Springfield Ohio is under a Haitian Invasion Every States a Border State#HaitiansEatHousepets #Haiti #Haitians pic.twitter.com/5dAtpwtSf0 — Culture War (@CultureWar2020) September 9, 2024

Social Media Confirms Rumors: A Cultural Joke?

In 2023, a Haitian-American posted a video joking about Haitians eating cats, sparking widespread reactions in the comments. Several users, identifying as Haitian, humorously confirmed the claim, sharing anecdotes suggesting this practice wasn’t uncommon in parts of their community.

One user even admitted that an uncle had once served them cat meat unknowingly, only for them to discover later what they had eaten. This exchange is still available online, a testament to the dark humor surrounding this topic

Haitian Americans Embrace the Conversation

Since at least 2021, Haitian Americans on TikTok have openly discussed rumors of eating cats, often making jokes about it. In videos and comments, users confirm the practice with personal stories and casual admissions. They’ve discussed these topics publicly, pushing back against claims that the rumors are fabrications.

Some in the Haitian community embrace the conversation instead of denying the claims. This openness reveals a cultural complexity that political narratives often ignore.

Another example comes from user jayway23baby, who posted a video about his Haitian heritage, and again, the comment section quickly filled with other Haitians casually talking about eating cats.

Americans Left to Defend Their Communities

These conversations, now out in the open for years, only confirm what many feared but were afraid to say.

While liberal media and politicians dismiss concerns about missing pets, the truth is staring us in the face. Instead of addressing the reality of cultural practices that clash with American values, they prefer to mock and deflect. As long as this willful ignorance continues, ordinary Americans will be left to protect their pets and communities on their own. The silence from those in power speaks volumes, but the people know better—and they’re watching.