Burning Man Attendees Get Stuck in Giant Dust Storm During Exodus After Week-Long Drug-Infested Festival with ‘Orgy Dome’ (VIDEO)

Burning Man attendees got stuck in a giant dust storm as they tried to leave the playa on Monday.

Burning Man is a yearly drug-infested music and art festival in Northern Nevada, in Black Rock City.

This year’s festival turned out to be exceptionally degenerate with an ‘orgy dome,’ ‘virgin sacrifice parties’ and ‘horny alien encounters.’

Not Burning ManDay 4: Alien Encounters

Tens of thousands of ‘Burners’ flocked to the Nevada desert this year to engage in debauchery.

Burners got stuck for more than 10 hours in whiteout conditions during their exodus from the desert.

WATCH:

Ashley walked through the storm interviewing Burners on their way out

More footage of the whiteout conditions as Burners waited in line for hours:

More video from California parks editor Ashley Harrell, reporting from a dust storm at the 6-hour exodus line out of Burning Man

SF Gate reported:

On Monday afternoon, Burning Man’s exodus line snaked for miles through the Black Rock Desert, but a raging dust storm often prevented drivers from seeing more than a few cars in either direction. Updates to Burning Man Traffic’s account on X suggested wait times of between 4 and 6 hours for much of the day, but that was only from “Greeters to blacktop.” Getting to the Burning Man staff at the event’s perimeter was an hourslong endeavor in itself, as the line was backed up all the way into Black Rock City and moving at a glacial pace. I had no plans to leave the playa in near-whiteout conditions alongside tens of thousands of other Burners, but to get a sense of what it was like, my partner and I donned the requisite apocalypse gear and biked toward the line. We soon lost our bearings, and the wind blew so hard at times that flying specks of dust stung our bare legs. There were instances where the dust seemed to hover in the air and we could barely see 5 feet in any direction. Then a gust of wind would rip through, blowing all the dust away at high speeds. The storm had started during the temple burn on Sunday night, and showed no signs of abating.

Last week it was reported authorities are investigating after a woman died on the opening day of the Burning Man on Sunday.

A woman was found “unresponsive,” and lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.

The deceased woman was identified as 39-year-old Kendra Frazer.

Last year, authorities investigated at least one death at Burning Man, as 73,000 people were trapped in a muddy hellhole.

‘Burners’ engaged in sexually degenerate activities such as “whippings by a dominatrix priestess,” “circle jerks,” “c*ck fights” and orgies.

Then the heavens opened up and drenched the festival with 3 months’ worth of rain in 24 hours.

At least one man died last year, and several attendees suffered from hypothermia.