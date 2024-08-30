Burning Man 2024 Dubbed ‘Curiouser & Curiouser’ – Drug-Infested Festival Includes ‘Orgy Dome’ and ‘Virgin Sacrifice Parties’

Burning Man 2024 is turning out to be exceptionally degenerate with an ‘orgy dome,’ ‘virgin sacrifice parties’ and ‘horny alien encounters.’

Burning Man is a yearly drug-infested music and art festival in Northern Nevada, in Black Rock City.

Tens of thousands of ‘Burners’ flocked to the Nevada desert this year to engage in debauchery.

Not Burning ManDay 4: Alien Encounters See the 4k splendid version on youtube link in the comment pic.twitter.com/dWtzrGBIfx — Chazz Gold (@chazz_gold) August 30, 2024

Burning Man 2024 is happening now in the Black Rock Desert! pic.twitter.com/IY2XnxwbvX — Joshua Vineyard (@JoshuaVineyard) August 27, 2024

Burning Man hosts 'virgin sacrifice parties' and 'revenge of horny alien scientists'https://t.co/KXGCIYB7ZI pic.twitter.com/emMj08pA3n — Daily Star (@dailystar) August 30, 2024

The Daily Star reported:

Thousands of thrill-seekers have flocked to Nevada’s Black Rock Desert to get stuck into what many are calling the “wildest festival of the year”. This year’s bash, themed Curiouser & Curiouser, doesn’t skimp on the zany action the program’s chock-full of bizarre happenings that’ll raise more than just eyebrows. Known for its hedonistic vibes and “erotically charged” atmosphere, it’s no shocker that a chunk of this year’s events leans toward the saucy side. The infamous Orgy Dome at Burning Man is hosting regular consent chats and providing a space for “couples and moresomes” to get their groove on. Other spicy events include “virgin sacrifice parties”, which the organiser promotes as: “Virgin Sacrifice ceremonies every 30 minutes! Lost Treasure cocktails at the bar, DJ pumping jungle vibes.” “Revenge of The Horny Alien Scientists” also features in the list, as it reads: “Never before seen footage of the real history of Burning Man. Airing all day, every day.” And the festival proves its inclusivity by also hosting “Best Sex of your Life living with Herpes and STIs”, which doesn’t go into detail what it actually entails…

Earlier this week it was reported authorities are investigating after a woman died on the opening day of the Burning Man on Sunday.

A woman was found “unresponsive,” and lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.

The deceased woman was identified as 39-year-old Kendra Frazer.

“It is with heavy hearts that Burning Man Project confirms the death of a participant in Black Rock City in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this loss. The participant has been identified by the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office,” Burning Man announced.

Last year, authorities investigated at least one death at Burning Man, as 73,000 people were trapped in a muddy hellhole.

‘Burners’ engaged in sexually degenerate activities such as “whippings by a dominatrix priestess,” “circle jerks,” “c*ck fights” and orgies.

Then the heavens opened up and drenched the festival with 3 months’ worth of rain in 24 hours.

At least one man died last year, and several attendees suffered from hypothermia.