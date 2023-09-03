Burning Man Turns Into Dead Man! Authorities Investigating a Death at Burning Man as 73,000 People Remain Trapped in Muddy Hellhole

Burning Man has now turned into Dead Man!
Authorities are investigating at least one death at Burning Man as 73,000 people remain trapped in a muddy hellhole while supplies dwindle.
There are unconfirmed reports that more than one person has died at Burning Man this year.
Burning Man is a yearly drug-infested music and art festival in Northern Nevada in Black Rock City.
According to reports, this year’s Burning Man was exceptionally degenerate and dubbed the “wildest festival of the year.”
‘Burners’ engaged in sexually degenerate activities such as “whippings by a dominatrix priestess,” “circle jerks,” “c*ck fights” and orgies.
Then the heavens opened up and drenched the festival with 3 months’ worth of rain in 24 hours.
Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds battered the desert in Black Rock City and turned the playa into a dangerous mud pit.
The weather is expected to get worse on Sunday.
“Stronger storms will be capable of very heavy rainfall, small hail, and wind gusts to 40+ mph,” according to AccuWeather’s Sunday forecast.
According to The Daily Mail, Burning Man attendees are now suffering from hypothermia as strong rain and wind continue to batter the Nevada desert.
Authorities are now investigating one death at Burning Man. No details were released about the death.
Authorities are investigating a death at the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert as thousands of people remain trapped on the site after heavy rains inundated the area and created thick, ankle-deep mud which sticks to campers’ shoes and vehicle tires.
Attendees were told to shelter in place in the Black Rock Desert and conserve food, water and fuel after a rainstorm swamped the area, forcing officials to halt any entering or leaving of the festival.
“A little over 70,000 people,” remained stranded Saturday, Sgt. Nathan Carmichael, with the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office, told CNN Sunday morning. Some people have left the site by walking out but “most of the RVs are stuck in place,” he said.
“The family has been notified and the death is under investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in a late Saturday news release.
The individual was found on the playa and life-saving procedures to revive them were not successful, Carmichael said Sunday, but did not share further details.