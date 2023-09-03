Burning Man Turns Into Dead Man! Authorities Investigating a Death at Burning Man as 73,000 People Remain Trapped in Muddy Hellhole

Burning Man has now turned into Dead Man!

Authorities are investigating at least one death at Burning Man as 73,000 people remain trapped in a muddy hellhole while supplies dwindle.

There are unconfirmed reports that more than one person has died at Burning Man this year.

Burning Man is a yearly drug-infested music and art festival in Northern Nevada in Black Rock City.

According to reports, this year’s Burning Man was exceptionally degenerate and dubbed the “wildest festival of the year.”

‘Burners’ engaged in sexually degenerate activities such as “whippings by a dominatrix priestess,” “circle jerks,” “c*ck fights” and orgies.

Then the heavens opened up and drenched the festival with 3 months’ worth of rain in 24 hours.

Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds battered the desert in Black Rock City and turned the playa into a dangerous mud pit.

Best Wetting Man ever. No one is getting in or out of here anytime soon. #burningman #BurningMan2023 pic.twitter.com/VLsglmXaYF — Eddie Codel (@ekai) September 2, 2023

The weather is expected to get worse on Sunday.

“Stronger storms will be capable of very heavy rainfall, small hail, and wind gusts to 40+ mph,” according to AccuWeather’s Sunday forecast.

According to The Daily Mail, Burning Man attendees are now suffering from hypothermia as strong rain and wind continue to batter the Nevada desert.

Authorities are now investigating one death at Burning Man. No details were released about the death.

