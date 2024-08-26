Authorities Investigating After Woman Dies on Opening Day at Burning Man – Festival Includes ‘Orgy Dome’

Authorities are investigating after a woman died on the opening day of the Burning Man festival in Black Rock City, Nevada, on Sunday.

Burning Man is a yearly drug-infested music and art festival in Northern Nevada, in Black Rock City.

A woman was found “unresponsive,” and lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.

“It is with heavy hearts that Burning Man Project confirms the death of a participant in Black Rock City in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this loss. The participant has been identified by the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office,” Burning Man announced.

“The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified about “the potential death” of a participant at 11:37 a.m. Sunday by the festival and deputies responded and confirmed the death of a female participant,” NBC News reported.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy. The identity of the deceased festival attendee was not released.

“The safety and well-being of our staff and community are paramount. We are cooperating fully with local authorities as they investigate this incident. The Pershing County Sheriff’s office investigates all deaths that occur in its jurisdiction. Out of respect for the privacy of the grieving family, we will not be providing further details at this time,” Burning Man said.

Last year, authorities investigated at least one death at Burning Man, as 73,000 people were trapped in a muddy hellhole.

According to reports, last year’s Burning Man was exceptionally degenerate and dubbed the “wildest festival of the year.”

‘Burners’ engaged in sexually degenerate activities such as “whippings by a dominatrix priestess,” “circle jerks,” “c*ck fights” and orgies.

Then the heavens opened up and drenched the festival with 3 months’ worth of rain in 24 hours.

At least one man died last year, and several attendees suffered from hypothermia.