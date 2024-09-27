BREAKING: In Stunning Development Absentee Ballots are Being Mailed to “Inactive” Voters in Wisconsin for Presidential Election

Guest post by Jefferson E. Davis

Madison – In what can only be described as “unbelievable”, “numbing” or “stunning”, an emergency status complaint has been filed with the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) and their Administrator of Elections, Meagan Wolfe, by the Republican National Committee (RNC) involving “inactive” (ineligible) voters receiving absentee ballots over the last week in Wisconsin.

The RNC is asking for an emergency response from WEC by the close of business on Friday, September 27th, to address this potentially egregious matter before it’s too late to be corrected in time for the Presidential Election on November 5th.

In the most recent election integrity development, the RNC has uncovered the following of what appears to be a major security breach of the WisVote database involving the mailing of absentee ballots to “inactive” (ineligible) individuals this past week:

RNC purchased the current 7.8 +/- names in the WisVote database for $12,500.00.

The WisVote database currently has 3.4 +/- million “active/eligible” elector names and 4.4 +/- million “inactive/ineligible” names in the same database that can moved between the two buckets with a click of a keyboard entry if authorized credentials are legally used.

Wisconsin’s population is 5.9 million.

4.6 million Wisconsin residents are of voting age population (VAP).

3.4 +/- million Wisconsin residents are currently reported to be registered to vote as an “active/eligible” elector.

Wisconsin mails absentee ballots 45-47 days before the Presidential Election.

These absentee ballots are automatically mailed to individuals that legally qualify as “indefinitely confined” per state law and don’t require a photo ID or signing of a poll book the day of the election.

Approximately 140,000 +/- individuals were mailed an absentee ballot last week that are designated as “indefinitely confined”.

A total of 418,786 absentee ballots have been mailed since last week.

A total of 27,907 absentee ballots have been returned over the last week through the USPS, drop boxes and or in-person to Clerks across Wisconsin.

Wisconsin does not process absentee ballots until election day at the precinct level or at the 38 communities (1,852 communities in total) across Wisconsin through Central Count locations.

Wisconsin processed just under 2 million absentee ballots in 2020 out of a total of 3.3 million ballots or 60%.

WEC issued very liberal “guidance” to Clerks across Wisconsin in 2020 to process absentee ballots even if those absentee ballot certificates were missing required statutory information.

Only 4,270 absentee ballots were rejected in 2020 for missing statutory required information or .002%.

Normal absentee ballot rejection rates are in the 2%-3% range.

An apparent activist Dane County Circuit Court Judge recently ordered WEC to implement very liberal guidance to Clerks across Wisconsin regarding the processing of absentee ballots missing required statutory information on the absentee ballot certificate ( click here – Dane County judge says absentee ballots with incomplete witness address must be counted – WPR).

Absentee ballots are collected in Wisconsin through the USPS, drop boxes, long-term facilities, early in-person or dropped off at the Clerk's Office or Absentee Ballot Central Count location.

Early in-person voting, recorded as an absentee ballot, starts on October 22nd in Wisconsin that requires the elector to present a photo ID and sign the poll book.

Wisconsin was reported to have been decided by 20,682 votes in 2020. The RNC data analysts have uncovered, in part, the following information from a very preliminary cursory look at the WisVote database regarding absentee ballots being mailed to “inactive/ineligible” individuals this past week: 1,033 total absentee ballots mailed to “inactive/ineligible” individuals in the WisVote database since last week.

456 absentee ballots mailed to “deceased” inactive individuals.

633 absentee ballots mailed to “merged” inactive individuals with multiple addresses.

86 absentee ballots mailed to “moved” inactive individuals.

15 absentee ballots mailed to an “undeliverable” address for inactive individuals.

10 absentee ballots mailed to an “administrative action” (mentally incompetent) inactive individual. The RNC, in part, is asking for an emergency response from WEC by the close of business on Friday, September 27th, for the following: Can “inactive” individuals in the WisVote database legally request and receive an absentee ballot? How will WEC process these absentee ballots from an “inactive” individual if they are already co-mingled with the thousands of ballots already returned? How will WEC address the processing of potential multiple absentee ballots being sent to one individual? What can the public do to immediately protect the integrity of the administration of Wisconsin’s 2024 Presidential Election? Immediately contact your Sheriff to alert them to what appears to be a major malfunction of the processing of absentee ballots and to be ready to identify the culprits of this apparent election integrity hiccup ( click here – 2019_WSDSA_Directory.pdf).

Immediately contact the Chairman of the Assembly and Senate Elections Committee to ask for an emergency Joint Hearing on this matter to get to the bottom of this before thousands of additional absentee ballots potentially spoil all of the legal absentee ballots (Assembly Chairman Krug – [email protected] / 608-266-0215 and Senate Chairman Knodl – [email protected] / 608-266-5830).

Immediately contact all Members of the Assembly Elections Committee asking for an immediate Jt. Hearing on this matter (2023 Committee on Campaigns and Elections (wisconsin.gov))

Immediately contact all Members of the Senate Elections Committee asking for an immediate Jt. Hearing on this matter (2023 Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection (wisconsin.gov)).

Immediately contact your State Representative and State Senator asking for an immediate Jt. Hearing on this matter (My Elected Officials (wi.gov)).

Attend the Jt. Hearing when it is scheduled. Wisconsin's 10 Electoral College Votes are ground zero for the Presidential Election. Without Wisconsin's 10 Electoral College Votes, winning the presidency becomes extremely difficult. All Wisconsin electors deserve and expect an election that is administered with integrity to protect and preserve the constitutional representative republic. Kudos to the RNC data analysts and Attorneys Jonathan Mosley and Luke Bunting. The RNC emergency request is reproduced here –

