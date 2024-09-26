Wisconsin Mayor Takes Matters Into His Own Hands: Says He Did Nothing Wrong After Using Dolly to Remove Ballot Drop Box Outside City Hall

Wausau Mayor Doug Diny made a bold move on Sunday, taking matters into his own hands and physically removing an absentee ballot drop box from outside City Hall.

Diny donned work gloves and a hard hat as he carted away the unsecured drop box on a dolly, ensuring its safety until the city council could make an official decision, AP reported.

While liberal critics screamed “voter suppression,” Diny stood firm, insisting that his actions were intended to protect the voting process from potential abuse.

“This is no different than the maintenance guy moving it out there,” Diny said, dismissing the overblown accusations of voter interference.

“I’m a member of staff. There’s nothing nefarious going on here. I’m hoping for a good result.”

“My position is that this city does not need one,” he said.

The Washington Post reported:

The move by Wausau Mayor Doug Diny came as officials around the battleground state wrestle with whether to use drop boxes after the state Supreme Court this summer gave them that ability. Officials in Milwaukee, Madison and other Democratic strongholds have embraced them, while their counterparts in some of Milwaukee’s suburbs and other Republican areas have banned them.