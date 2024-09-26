City of Madison Clerk Admits to Sending Thousands of Duplicate Absentee Ballots Across 10 Wards Ahead of Presidential Election

Deputy Clerk of the City of Madison, Jim Verbick, has confirmed that 2,215 duplicate absentee ballots are being sent out across ten wards, just weeks ahead of the critical presidential election.

Verbick claims that the ballots were sent due to a data processing error, which was allegedly caused by a mistake when attempting to merge files containing absentee ballots for voters with identical ballot styles, WKOW reported.

“There was a human error that occurred. Despite duplicate ballots being sent out, we will only accept one ballot from every voter, and when we get them back we will make sure that we only have one ballot.”

According to the Madison Clerk’s Office:

The Madison Clerk’s Office is rectifying a data processing error that caused duplicate absentee ballots to be sent to around 2,000 voters. The error affected only an isolated number of voters and was quickly caught and corrected so that it will not affect any other ballots going forward. The Clerk’s office has been contacting voters individually to inform them of the error, caution them to submit only one ballot, and to destroy the second one to avoid any confusion. Because the duplicate ballot envelopes have identical barcodes, in the unlikely event that a voter submits two absentee ballots, only one can be counted. Once that envelope barcode is scanned, the voting system does not allow a ballot with the same barcode to be submitted. The voter is also marked in the poll book as having submitted their absentee ballot as another safeguard against the voter submitting a second ballot.

The clerk’s office insists that the problem is being addressed, but with confidence in election processes already fragile, many are questioning if this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Representative Tom Tiffany (R-WI) swiftly responded, calling for an independent investigation into the matter. Tiffany, a staunch advocate for election integrity, is demanding transparency from the Madison Clerk’s Office, led by Maribeth Witzel-Behl.

In his letter to Witzel-Behl, Rep. Tiffany wrote:

Like many Wisconsinites, I was alarmed by recent reports that “around 2,000” duplicate ballots have been sent out by your office. The Clerk’s Office has since issued a six-sentence statement claiming, without providing any significant details, that this “error” affected “an isolated number of voters” in a single ward and “was quickly caught and corrected.” I am seeking additional information about the scope and details of these reports. How was this “error” discovered?

Has the Clerk’s Office contacted law enforcement to investigate whether this “error” was the result of simple incompetence or a deliberate nefarious act?

Has the Clerk’s Office identified what person or persons are responsible for this “error”?

Has the Clerk’s Office taken steps to preserve all emails, internal communications, handwritten notes, and other records related to this “error”?

What is the exact number of duplicate ballots that were sent out by the Clerk’s Office?

The Clerk’s Office claims that this “error” affected voters in only one ward. Which ward was it? Has the Clerk’s Office received any reports of duplicate ballots in other wards, or conducted any due diligence to ensure that this “error” was limited to just a single ward?

Have any of these duplicate ballots been returned to the Clerk’s Office, and if so, have they been set aside pending an investigation?

The Clerk’s Office has claimed that the duplicate ballots have unique bar codes. Are these unique ballot bar codes linked to individual, identifiable voter profiles?

Yesterday, the City of Madison Clerk admitted to an “error” that resulted in thousands of duplicate absentee ballots being mailed. Wisconsinites deserve transparency and answers. How was the error discovered, what ward(s) were impacted, and who is responsible for the error? pic.twitter.com/COsXh86TLl — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) September 24, 2024

This is not the first time Madison’s elections have come under scrutiny. The city’s involvement with the controversial “Zuckerbucks” initiative, which funneled private money into election administration.

In an interview, Rep. Tiffany emphasized the need for an independent investigation, stating, “What started as a problem in one ward now spans at least ten. These inconsistencies deserve answers and an independent investigation.”

⏰It’s been over 24 hours, and my office is still waiting on a response from the Madison Clerk’s Office regarding duplicate absentee ballots. What started as a problem in 1 ward now spans at least 10. These inconsistencies deserve answers and an independent investigation. pic.twitter.com/GAfJiYQKRH — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) September 25, 2024

In response to Tiffany’s letter, the City of Madison Clerk’s Office provided a detailed statement attempting to explain the error.

The statement confirmed that the issue was discovered after voters reported receiving duplicate ballots and that the office had taken steps to ensure such errors do not happen again.

According to the clerk’s office, no duplicate ballots have been returned yet, and only one ballot per voter will be counted.

However, the office denied the need for law enforcement involvement, claiming the error was purely administrative.