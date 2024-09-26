BREAKING: Major Manhunt Underway by US Marshals for Nathan Wade – Fani Willis’s Lover Boy and former Fulton County Lead Investigator in Trump Lawfare Case

There is currently a major manhunt underway by US Marshals for Nathan Wade, the former Fulton County investigator and DA Fani Willis’s lover.

Jesse Watters broke the news Thursday evening on FOX News.

Jesse Watters: Lover boy, Nathan Wade is missing. The House Judiciary Committee, which is investigating Georgia DA Fannie Willis, needs Wade to testify at a hearing tomorrow on their love affair. But no one can find the guy. They’re trying to serve him, but he’s flown the coop, and now the US marshals are in a manhunt to track him down. Have they checked the conduct?

BREAKING: A Major Manhunt is underway by US marshals for Fani Willis’ lover Nathan Wade, as he has mysteriously disappeared. pic.twitter.com/TG7T9TDePD — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) September 26, 2024

“The committee issued the subpoena on Friday, attempted to serve the subpoena to Nathan Wade’s lawyer, who declined, and subsequently the committee tried to serve the subpoena via email through Nathan Wade himself, never heard back. As a result, the committee had to use the assistance of the U.S. Marshals, who have also not been able to find Nathan Wade,” Russell Dye, a spokesman for the committee, told Newsweek on Wednesday evening.

Nathan Wade, previously a special prosecutor in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump in Georgia, has gone missing.

Wade is the subject of a search by U.S. Marshals after his failure to appear for a subpoena issued by the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, which is investigating the handling of the case by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The House Judiciary Committee is attempting to serve Wade to testify Friday about his love affair with Fani, and he went missing.

Missing…

MANHUNT FOR NATHAN WADE The U.S. Marshalls have issued a Manhunt for Fani Willis’ lover Nathan Wade who has been missing all day. pic.twitter.com/I2aPKu6Au7 — Kacee Allen (@KaceeRAllen) September 26, 2024

In January, Trump’s RICO co-defendant Michael Roman, in a court filing, blew the lid off of Fani Willis’ improper relationship with Nathan Wade.

The filing claimed Nathan Wade paid for luxury vacations he took with Fani Willis to Napa Valley and a cruise in the Caribbean – and used money from Fulton County to pay for their out-of-town escapades.

“County records show that Wade, who has played a prominent role in the election interference case, has been paid nearly $654,000 in legal fees since January 2022. The DA authorizes his compensation.” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Nathan Wade and Fani Willis were forced to testify, and they both lied under oath about when their relationship began.

Wade lied to the court in a civil proceeding about his divorce, provided false statements in a brief submitted and signed by Fani Willis, and lied on the witness stand.

A court filing released in February revealed that Fani and Nathan exchanged 11,865 text messages in the months leading up to their famed case against Donald Trump and 18 associates for allegedly lying about the 2020 election.

It’s obvious Willis and Wade lied under oath about the length of their affair.

Judge McAfee quashed six counts in Fani Willis’ indictment – including three counts against President Trump.

Following the ruling, Nathan Wade resigned from the RICO case.

“Although the court found that ‘the defendants failed to meet their burden of proving that the District Attorney acquired an actual conflict of interest,’ I am offering my resignation in the interest of democracy, in dedication to the American public, and move this case forward as quickly as possible,” Nathan Wade wrote in a letter obtained by WSB-TV.