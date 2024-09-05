BREAKING: Georgia School Shooter IDENTIFIED, Picture RELEASED, & New Shocking DETAILS EMERGE About Toxic Family | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.



ARTICLE 1: BREAKING: 14-Year-Old Georgia Shooter Identified — Faces Murder Charges, Will Be Tried as an Adult

ARTICLE 2: Sean Hannity Struggles to Ask Questions at Trump Town Hall Event in Pennsylvania as the Crowd Goes WILD (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 3: Barron Trump’s College Decision Revealed as He Shows Up for First Day of Classes Flanked by Secret Service

ARTICLE 4: Bret Weinstein Explains To Joe Rogan How the Democrats’ “Cheat Margin” Works In Elections

ARTICLE 5: “WALZ’S FOR TRUMP” – Tim Walz’s Family Snubs Harris-Walz, Endorses Trump

