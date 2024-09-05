Sean Hannity Struggles to Ask Questions at Trump Town Hall Event in Pennsylvania as the Crowd Goes WILD (VIDEO)

Donald Trump did a town hall event in Pennsylvania tonight on the FOX News channel, hosted by Sean Hannity.

The crowd was so fired up for Trump that Sean Hannity was actually struggling to ask Trump questions over the cheering from the live audience.

The enthusiasm for Trump is truly off the charts. Watch this:

Sean Hannity is physically unable to conduct his interview of Donald Trump because of how FIRED UP this Pennsylvania crowd is! pic.twitter.com/27ceV8abvQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 5, 2024

Here are more details via FOX News:

Former President Donald Trump said Thursday during the Fox News Town Hall that Vice President Kamala Harris has been “in charge” of “worst border in the history of the world.” “I said at the beginning. I said when I heard they were going to have open borders. They want open borders. She wants open borders. Now she’s all of a sudden said, oh, I think we’re closing the borders. She was the border czar, whether you like it or not, but even if you don’t want to use that term,” he said. “She was in charge of the border. It’s the worst border in the history of the world, not just here. There’s never been a country that allowed 21 million people to come in over a three year period. There’s never been. And 21 million people, many of whom are from prisons, many of whom are murderers and drug dealers and child traffickers,” he continued.

Here are more clips from the event:

Trump’s message to Pennsylvania voters: “You can’t take the chance! You have no choice! You’ve gotta vote for me! Even if you don’t like me! You can sit there and say ‘I can’t stand that guy, but there’s NO WAY I’m gonna vote for her!'” pic.twitter.com/LRZIbwzRGj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 5, 2024

TRUMP on Kamala’s FRACKING flip-flop: “She wants no fracking in Pennsylvania!” *BOOS* “She said it 100 times!” pic.twitter.com/DJ1iu1Tkh2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 5, 2024

Trump highlights the INSANE illegal migrant gangs who are TERRORIZING American communities under Kamala Harris: “Take a look at Aurora in Colorado! Venezuelans are taking over the whole town! They’re taking over building!” “They have AK-47s…The people are PETRIFIED!” pic.twitter.com/pGWWXKsjxf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 5, 2024

Trump’s chances in Pennsylvania are looking pretty good, based on this crowd.