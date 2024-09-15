Hannity: Trump Was on 5th Hole When Shots Fired; Secret Service “Pounced on the President, Covered Him,” Cleared Golf Course – Identified Gunman’s Vehicle with Drone (VIDEO)

Shots were fired at Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach on Sunday as the former president was playing a round of golf with real estate investor Steve Witkoff.

Update: “The Secret Service identified the direction” of the shots “and returned fire at that gunman, who fled.

Officials have confirmed that the gunman targeted President Trump.

Trump and everyone who was on the golf course with him is safe.

The suspect escaped in a black vehicle but he was arrested in Martin County.

Per my source, the suspect has been arrested in Martin County. White male. — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) September 15, 2024

The suspect was taken into custody and his black vehicle was impounded.

In re possible Trump golf course shooter: suspect was stopped in Martin County after he crossed the Palm Beach County line around mile marker 110-112 on I95. He’s in custody & his black vehicle is impounded “He crossed into the wrong county. My guys were waiting for him. They… https://t.co/yoBb4oyCj5 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) September 15, 2024

Fox News host Sean Hannity said he spoke with Trump three times in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Hannity said Trump was on the 5th hole about to putt when he heard “pop, pop, pop, pop” — within seconds the Secret Service pounced on the president, covered him.”

“You had snipers with tripods…long story short… the gun has been found, they have identified it as an AK-47,” Hannity said.

Hannity said that law enforcement used drone footage to identify the suspect getting into his vehicle after dropping his firearm.

WATCH:

JUST IN: Fox’s @SeanHannity tells viewers he has spoken to @realDonaldTrump after today’s shooting incident and confirms that the former President is “safe and unharmed” after the “Secret Service pounced on the President” at the fifth hole of the golf course to protect him and… pic.twitter.com/0bmXWVzMKS — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) September 15, 2024

Hannity also said that after making sure everyone was okay, Trump joked that he really wanted to finish the hole.

WATCH:

Hannity says he spoke with Trump three times in the immediate aftermath of the security incident on the golf course. He says Trump joked afterward, "I really wanted to finish the hole." pic.twitter.com/MjHehP3llc — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 15, 2024

“I will NEVER SURRENDER!” Trump said in a statement after the shooting outside of his Florida golf course.