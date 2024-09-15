Hannity: Trump Was on 5th Hole When Shots Fired; Secret Service “Pounced on the President, Covered Him,” Cleared Golf Course – Identified Gunman’s Vehicle with Drone (VIDEO)

Shots were fired at Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach on Sunday as the former president was playing a round of golf with real estate investor Steve Witkoff.

Update: “The Secret Service identified the direction” of the shots “and returned fire at that gunman, who fled.

Officials have confirmed that the gunman targeted President Trump.

Trump and everyone who was on the golf course with him is safe.

The suspect escaped in a black vehicle but he was arrested in Martin County.

The suspect was taken into custody and his black vehicle was impounded.

Fox News host Sean Hannity said he spoke with Trump three times in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Hannity said Trump was on the 5th hole about to putt when he heard “pop, pop, pop, pop” — within seconds the Secret Service pounced on the president, covered him.”

“You had snipers with tripods…long story short… the gun has been found, they have identified it as an AK-47,” Hannity said.

Hannity said that law enforcement used drone footage to identify the suspect getting into his vehicle after dropping his firearm.

WATCH:

Hannity also said that after making sure everyone was okay, Trump joked that he really wanted to finish the hole.

WATCH:

“I will NEVER SURRENDER!” Trump said in a statement after the shooting outside of his Florida golf course.

