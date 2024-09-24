JUST IN: Border Czar Kamala Harris Announces She Will Finally Visit the Border This Week – TRUMP RESPONDS

Border czar Kamala Harris is set to stop at Arizona’s southern border on Friday as she campaigns in the state.

The Harris campaign has not provided details of the border stop and location she will visit, likely to prevent the locals from showing up.

It would be a shame for the Democrats if thousands of Trump supporters showed up in protest of Kamala’s inaction on the southern border.

The far-left New York Times reports that “Harris is expected to make her first visit to the southern border since becoming the Democratic nominee,” omitting the fact that her first and only visit to the border was in June 2021. And it was all an act!

As The Gateway Pundit recently reported, Border Patrol sources revealed in July that agents in El Paso, Texas, were ordered to clear the illegals from the streets and move them into rented-out hotels to put on a “show” for Kamala Harris’ border photo op. “We sanitized all the aliens out of there to make it look good,” one agent said.

During the one trip she took to the border long ago, Harris was met with angry Trump-supporting protestors.

Now, as the border is a key issue this election, with polls showing Trump's border policies leading in voter trust, "She’s trying to con the public like she did a good job at the Border when, in fact, she has destroyed the very fabric of our Nation allowing 21 Million people in from places unknown," says Trump.

"When Kamala is seen at the Border on Friday, she will pass Hundreds of Miles of Wall that was built by TRUMP, and it is Wall that WORKS... When she speaks, I hope everybody remembers that she has caused our cities, towns, and Country itself, tremendous damage, and only I can fix it!" said Trump.

Trump roasted Harris in a series of Truth Social posts:

TRUMP: After almost four years, Border Czar Kamala Harris has decided, for political reasons, that it’s time for her to go to our broken Southern Border. What a disgrace that she waited so long, allowing millions of people to enter our Country from prisons, mental institutions, and criminal cells all over the World, not just South America, many of those coming are terrorists, and at a level never seen before! She’s trying to con the public like she did a good job at the Border when, in fact, she has destroyed the very fabric of our Nation allowing 21 Million people in from places unknown…. ….When Kamala is seen at the Border on Friday, she will pass Hundreds of Miles of Wall that was built by TRUMP, and it is Wall that WORKS! When she speaks, be advised that this woman has allowed more than 21 million people into our Country, totally unvetted, and from places unknown. They are now creating criminal havoc all throughout the Country. Every State is a Border State! When she speaks, I hope everybody remembers that she has caused our cities, towns, and Country itself, tremendous damage, and only I can fix it!

The Gateway Pundit will provide updates on Kamala's campaign stop in Arizona and further details on her whereabouts.