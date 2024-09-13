Loser Jamaal Bowman Tries to Lie to Cover for Kamala’s Extremist Polices, Gets Instant Community Note on X

Soon, far left ‘squad’ member New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who lost his bid for reelection and gained infamy for pulling a fire alarm to shut down Congress, will have a lot of time on his hands.

For now, he is using his waning time in the public eye to keep pushing Democrat lies.

Bowman took to X to “fact-check” one of Donald Trump’s assertions during Tuesday night’s presidential debate, but he ended up with a fact-check of his own via X’s Community Note.

Bowman took issue with Trump correctly asserting that Kamala Harris has expressed support for providing taxpayer-funded care, including gender surgeries, for illegals in prison on the basis that the care was “medically necessary.”

Trump said during the debate, “Now she wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens who are in prison.”

Trump’s statement came from a CNN report issued the day before the presidential debate from an ACLU candidate survey Harris filled out in 2019 for her failed run for president in 2020.

Bowman took issue with the remark and said on X, “‘She wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens in prison.’ Yall serious right now? He says anything. He just put words together that scares people and barely forms sentences.”

“She wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens in prison.” Yall serious right now? He says anything. He just put words together that scares people and barely forms sentences. — Rep. Jamaal Bowman Ed.D. (@JamaalBowmanNY) September 11, 2024

His tweet received a quick community note which read, “During her 2020 campaign Harris said she favored taxpayer-funded care, including gender surgeries, for immigrants who were illegally in the United States and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on the basis that the care was ‘medically necessary.'”

The note also included articles from The Washington Examiner, The New York Post, and CNN for reference with extensive detail of her support for the tax-payer funded care.

Surprisingly, CNN even shared the details, and Erin Burnett seemed stunned by the confirmation that illegals should have their transition surgeries funded by taxpayers.

“You would be hard to think you would come up with taxpayer-funding gender transitions for detained migrants.”

Watch:

Must watch CNN segment. Host Erin Burnett is shocked by Kamala Harris’ position that illegal immigrants should have their transition surgeries funded by taxpayers. “You would be hard to think you would come up with taxpayer-funding gender transitions for detained migrants” pic.twitter.com/kTRrJCDr4a — Alex Pfeiffer (@__Pfeiffer) September 10, 2024

The Gateway Pundit reported on the tidal wave of disbelief Harris’ extremist position caused among her supporters.