BREAKING: Blowhard Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman Criminally Charged by DC Attorney General after Pulling Fire Alarm and Shutting Down Congress – Will Likely Be Spared from DC Gulag

Radical Socialist Democrat Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) found himself in hot water after pulling a fire alarm in the US Capitol on Saturday, September 30, and shutting down Congress.

Bowman’s actions were aimed at obstructing a crucial vote that would have kept the government operational. So he pulled the fire alarm. The man is a danger to the public.

The Capitol Police later released the photo of Bowman committing the crime.

According to a report by Breitbart News, Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) allegedly tore down two signs warning that a door on the second floor of the Cannon House Office Building was for emergency use only.

He then proceeded to pull the fire alarm, leading to a full-scale law enforcement and emergency services response, which resulted in the evacuation of the building.

Multiple sources familiar with the ongoing investigation provided Breitbart News with photographs of the scene.

These photos show that the emergency exit door had two large red signs stating, “EMERGENCY EXIT ONLY—PUSH UNTIL ALARM SOUNDS (3 SECONDS) DOOR WILL UNLOCK IN 30 SECONDS.” Another sign on a stand in front of the door also indicated that it was an emergency exit only.

According to a source familiar with the matter, Bowman casually approached the door earlier in the day, ripped off the emergency signs, and threw them on the floor.

He then attempted to open the door and pulled the fire alarm. After the alarm was triggered, Bowman left the building through a different door on the first floor.

UPDATE: On Wednesday afternoon Jamaal Bowman was criminally charged by the DC attorney general for pulling the fire alarm in the US Capitol.

He must report to the police station on 10/26 to be booked, fingerprinted, and get his mugshot.

Jack Posobiec posted the criminal summons for Jamaal Bowman.



Jamaal Bowman will not be held in the DC Gulag like dozens of Trump supporters for their actions at January 6, 2021 protests, many who did much less than this.