Kamala Harris’ Support for Taxpayer Funded Transgender Surgery for Illegal Aliens Is So Crazy Her Supporters and Media Allies Don’t Believe It (But It’s True!)

When President Trump called out Kamala Harris in Tuesday night’s debate for supporting taxpayer funded transgender surgery for illegal aliens, it set off a tidal wave of disbelief from Harris’ supporters and allies in the media.

Video (notice Harris did not deny Trump’s charge):

RADICAL LEFT LIBERAL: Trump says of Harris, "Now she wants to do transgender⚧️ operations on illegal aliens that are in prison." Fact check: True. https://t.co/H3ZD18AWoR pic.twitter.com/8JRs0z6I8k — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) September 11, 2024

Trump was referring to a CNN report issued the day before on an ACLU candidate survey Harris filled out in 2019 for her aborted run for the 2020 Democrat presidential nomination.

The CNN report by Andrew Kaczynski quoted Harris saying in the ACLU questionnaire that she supported taxpayer funded sex change surgery for illegal aliens (excerpt):

KFile: Harris told ACLU in 2019 she supports cuts to ICE funding and providing gender transition surgery to detained migrants …Harris also wrote that she supported taxpayer funding of gender transition surgeries for detained immigrants and federal prisoners. Harris was asked if, as president, she would use “executive authority to ensure that transgender and non-binary people who rely on the state for medical care – including those in prison and immigration detention – will have access to comprehensive treatment associated with gender transition, including all necessary surgical care.” Harris replied, “Yes.” “It is important that transgender individuals who rely on the state for care receive the treatment they need, which includes access to treatment associated with gender transition,” Harris wrote in a reply expanding on her answer. “That’s why, as Attorney General, I pushed the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to provide gender transition surgery to state inmates,” she wrote. Harris explained that she supported granting prisoners and detainees access to “surgical care” for gender transition. “Transition treatment is a medical necessity, and I will direct all federal agencies responsible for providing essential medical care to deliver transition treatment,” she wrote.

Link to the ACLU questionnaire.

CNN host Erin Burnett was the first, but not the last, to be stunned by Kamala Harris’ transgender extremism:

MUST WATCH: Comrade Kamala's record is so extreme, even Erin Burnett couldn't believe it. "You would be hard to think you would come up with taxpayer-funding gender transitions for detained migrants." pic.twitter.com/6Z1fX4y0WT — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 10, 2024

The day after the debate, Time magazine issued an embarrassing correction after they falsely accused Trump of making up Harris’ support for taxpayer funded transgender surgery for illegal aliens:

Let’s think about how @TIME came to call this statement false. They must have just thought “that’s so crazy it can’t be true.” So they just declared it false without even checking because Trump said it. It was big news on CNN just 2 days ago: https://t.co/j6MpZUdO8R pic.twitter.com/GI5o171tWj — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) September 11, 2024

An incredulous Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) posted on X Twitter during the debate, ““She wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens in prison.” Yall serious right now? He says anything. He just put words together that scares people and barely forms sentences.”

“She wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens in prison.” Yall serious right now? He says anything. He just put words together that scares people and barely forms sentences. — Rep. Jamaal Bowman Ed.D. (@JamaalBowmanNY) September 11, 2024

Bowman’s post garnered a Community Note correction that reads: “During her 2020 campaign Harris said she favored taxpayer-funded care, including gender surgeries, for immigrants who were illegally in the United States and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on the basis that the care was “medically necessary.””

The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser, “Trump made history last night for sure. Who will ever forget him ranting on stage about immigrants eating people’s dogs? Or insisting that the Vice President ‘wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in jail’? My piece on Trump’s too-crazy moment:” (Glasser also received a Community Note.)

Trump made history last night for sure. Who will ever forget him ranting on stage about immigrants eating people's dogs? Or insisting that the Vice President 'wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in jail'? My piece on Trump's too-crazy moment:… — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) September 11, 2024

Excerpt from Glasser’s article in the New Yorker

Harris's bet was that Trump would say a lot of crazy and unhinged stuff if she got him going. It was a safe bet. I've watched every Presidential debate for the past two decades, and I can't think of anything that ranks higher in pure stupidity than Trump ranting and raving to a national audience about immigrants supposedly eating people's cats and dogs. His line about how the Vice-President "wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison" was pretty memorable, too. What the hell was he talking about? No one knows, which was, of course, exactly Harris's point. Trump was so unprepared for the debate that even he himself did not seem to know what he was saying at time.

Leftist professor Marc Lamont Hill, “”She wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens who are in prison” is the WILDEST thing I’ve ever heard in any debate. EVER.”

"She wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens who are in prison" is the WILDEST thing I've ever heard in any debate. EVER. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) September 11, 2024

Even Kamala Harris surrogate Alencia Johnson was incredulous, telling CNN the day after the debate, “These are not the things that American people want from a president!”

Kamala Harris surrogate is confused about Trump's "crazy rhetoric" about "transgender aliens' sex change." Kamala Harris did, in fact, support using taxpayer dollars to pay for sex change surgeries for detained illegal immigrants. "These are not the things that American people… pic.twitter.com/Xz6W1c1aDi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 11, 2024

The New York Times said Trump’s charge was but true needed the context of a Harris campaign spokesman trying to distance Harris from her radical extremism but not disavowing it, “That questionnaire is not what she is proposing or running on.”