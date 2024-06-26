JUST IN: Hamas Sympathizer and Insurrectionist Rep. Jamaal Bowman Loses Reelection Bid

Far left ‘squad’ member and New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who has been in the national spotlight due to sympathizing with a terrorist group and controversial alarm-pulling incidents, has lost his bid for reelection for New York’s 16th Congressional District.

Recall, Radical Socialist Democrat and Insurrectionist Jamaal Bowman found himself in hot water after pulling a fire alarm in the US Capitol on Saturday, September 30, and shutting down Congress.

Bowman’s actions were aimed at obstructing a crucial vote that would have kept the government operational. So he pulled the fire alarm.

Jamaal Bowman said he struck a deal with Democrat DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb to have the fire alarm charges expunged from his record once he pays a measly fine. He will not be held in the DC Gulag like dozens of Trump supporters for their actions at the January 6, 2021 protests, many who did much less than this.

Bowman’s electoral fortunes started to decline back in April when his primary challenger, George Latimer, began to lead him in polls. To make matters even worse for Bowman, Hillary Clinton endorsed Latimer. For someone like Bowman, that has got to hurt.

A screaming AOC and Jamaal Bowman held a tiny rally in the Bronx on Saturday to save his sinking polls. They couldn’t even draw a comparable crowd to what Donald Trump brought in!

Now, Decision Desk HQ has projected that George Latimer has won the Democratic primary for the U.S. House in New York’s 16th Congressional District.

