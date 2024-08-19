You Love to See It: TPUSA Founder Charlie Kirk Sends Snowflake Democrat Going Berserk on Him Fleeing with One Simple Question (VIDEO)

The entertainment quotient at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in Chicago has been off the charts for conservatives already and another young liberal provided even more hilarity this afternoon.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk arrived at the DNC on Monday afternoon to cover the event and was immediately confronted by a panicked young leftist, who was horrified that there was going to be some viewpoint diversity.

The young person, who is apparently Parker Short,the President of the Young Democrats of Georgia (this is unconfirmed at this time), started ripping President Trump for alleging the 2020 presidential election in Georgia was stolen while praising Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. He then went on to insult Kirk as someone who hates America and falsely accused him of trying to snatch away the 2020 Presidential election.

(For context: Georgia Chairman of the Republican Party David Shafer later revealed that Raffensperger and Fuchs lied to the Washington Post about Trump, when the post alleged that Trump demanded that Georgia officials “find the fraud.”

Then, after they leaked their version of the story to the Washington Post, they deleted the audio of the call. The audio file was later found in the laptop’s “trash” folder in an open records search. The Washington Post later retracted its article, stating, “The headline and text of this story have been corrected to remove quotes misattributed to Trump.”)

Kirk calmly flipped the tables on Parker with just one simple question that any common-sense American should be able to answer: what is a woman? Of course, he was talking to a member of a political party that thinks some men are women and uses at least nine different pronouns to describe individuals.

The Democrat fled the scene in a fit of anger, yelling back at Kirk without answering the question. He then suggested that the TPUSA founder meet a woman (Kirk is married to a former Miss Arizona USA and has a young daughter with her), to which Kirk replied that he was already married to one.

WATCH:

Within 30 seconds of walking into the United Center, I was confronted by this guy. Apparently he’s the President of the Young Democrats of Georgia? pic.twitter.com/9fJ51z1WBT — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 19, 2024