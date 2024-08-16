Ze/Hir? Ey/Em?… Kamala Harris’s Website Has NINE Different Pronoun Settings for Interested Applicants – Or They Can Write In Their Own Weird Pronouns!

Weirdos: Kamala and Tim Wals of Stolen Valor fame

This is insane! Does anyone even what these mean?

Kamala Harris’s campaign website has NINE different pronoun settings for interested applicants.
Nine!

The Kamala Harris campaign has NINE different settings for pronouns for prospective employees.

How many Americans living today know what a Ze/Hir means?

The New York Post reported:

Applicants can select from the more mainstream “he/him,” “she/her” and “they/them” pronouns or choose less conventional gender-neutral options, including “xe/xem,” “ze/hir,” “ey/em,” and “hir/hir.”

“Hu/hu,” which indicates that a person wants to emphasize their humanity over their gender, and “Fae/faer,” which denotes that a person is fluid between multiple genders but not masculine genders, are also presented as options.

Potential hires can also write in “custom” pronouns or choose to go by “name only,” when filling out an application on the Harris campaign job portal.

Do not forget – Kamala Harris introduced herself with her pronouns during a roundtable discussion in 2022.
The dumbing down of America.

