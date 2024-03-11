Is This the Last Straw for Raffensperger? Evidence Confirms GA SOS Team Illegally Recorded Trump Call, Promoted a Fraudulent Transcript, Sent it to WaPo, Then Trashed the Audio – Now He’s Caught!

A new report at The Federalist confirmed The Gateway Pundit’s reporting from over a year ago that Brad Raffensperger’s office most certainly committed a crime in January 2021 during the Georgia Secretary of State’s office phone call with President Trump on January 2, 2021.

On February 21, 2023, Joe Hoft at The Gateway Pundit discovered that Jordan Fuchs, Georgia’s Deputy Secretary of State in 2020, who was on the January 2021 call with President Trump, taped the call from Florida without announcing it.

This was a criminal act since Florida is a two-party consent state. You must notify an individual before you record them in Florida. Jordan Fuchs did not do that when she recorded President Trump speaking with Raffensperger’s team. But that was not all. Her second illegal act was destroying the audio recording. It was later discovered in her computer’s trash folder!

On Thursday Mollie Hemingway at The Federalist confirmed our reporting from February of last year.

A new book from Mike Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman admits that a widely misunderstood phone call, on which Willis’ political prosecution rests, was illegally recorded. That means the entire prosecution could crumble with defendants having a new avenue to challenge Democrat lawfare. Find Me the Votes: A Hard-Charging Georgia Prosecutor, a Rogue President, and the Plot to Steal an American Election is a fawning political biography of Willis. For context on the bias of the authors, Isikoff was an original Russia-collusion hoaxer, and his articles to that end were used to secure warrants for the FBI to spy on innocent Republican presidential campaign advisers such as Carter Page.

This confirms Joe Hoft’s earlier reporting at The Gateway Pundit.

On January 2, 2021, President Trump made a call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to look at some of the items that his auditor uncovered.

There was plenty of evidence for a competent auditor or any man of integrity to know that the election was uncertifiable.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger’s office secretly recorded the phone call with President Trump, then lied about its contents later when they leaked it to the far-left Washington Post.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s office altered and released their inaccurate version of the call to the Washington Post the next day.

Raffensperger’s office ran to the Washington Post and leaked a fraudulent transcript of the call.

Fuchs provided the WaPo with a fraudulent Trump quote that the paper ran in an anti-Trump hit piece on January 3, 2021.

They planned this to do the most damage to President Trump before the sham impeachment trial in the US Senate. It was totally planned for maximum effect.

After they were caught lying to the American public, The Washington Post outed Jordan Fuchs as their anonymous source for the garbage hit piece.

Georgia GOP Chair David Shafer set the record straight.

Georgia Chairman of the Republican Party David Shafer later revealed that Raffensperger and Fuchs lied to the Washington Post about Trump, when the post alleged that Trump demanded that Georgia officials “find the fraud.”

Then, after they leaked their version of the story to the Washington Post, they deleted the audio of the call.

The audio file was later found in the laptop’s “trash” folder in an open records search.

From the Washington Post:

Correction: Two months after publication of this story, the Georgia secretary of state released an audio recording of President Donald Trump’s December phone call with the state’s top elections investigator. The recording revealed that The Post misquoted Trump’s comments on the call, based on information provided by a source. Trump did not tell the investigator to “find the fraud” or say she would be “a national hero” if she did so. Instead, Trump urged the investigator to scrutinize ballots in Fulton County, Ga., asserting she would find “dishonesty” there. He also told her that she had “the most important job in the country right now.” A story about the recording can be found here. The headline and text of this story have been corrected to remove quotes misattributed to Trump.

Georgia is a one-party consent state. This means that in Georgia, you are legally allowed to record a conversation if you are a contributor, or with prior consent from one of the involved parties. This would suggest that it was ok for Raffensperger and his team to secretly record the call with President Trump.

However, Florida is a two-party consent state.

Florida recording law stipulates that it is a two-party consent state. In Florida, it is a criminal offense to use any device to record communications, whether they’re wire, oral or electronic, without the consent of everyone taking part in the communication. Fla. Stat. § 934.03(2)(d). This means that in Florida you are not legally allowed to record a conversation you are taking part in unless all parties are in agreement.

Why does this matter?

Because there is reason to believe that Jordan Fuchs, Georgia’s Deputy Secretary of State, who was on the call with President Trump, taped the call from Florida.

In February 2022, on the Joe Hoft Show at TNTRadio.live, Georgia’s election integrity guru, Garland Favorito, from VoterGA shared that Fuchs is believed to have been in Florida when she taped the call with the President and if so, that would likely be illegal.

This shows who Trump was dealing with in Georgia!

But that is not all.

That was NOT the only lie made by Brad Raffensperger related to that infamous phone call.

Catherine Engelbrecht and True the Vote published their report titled “The Aftermath” in August on the organization’s broader work in Georgia before, during, and after the 2020 presidential election.

The Aftermath report was published on August 21, 2023.

The Aftermath focused on the impact the dirty voter rolls had on the 2020 Georgia presidential election. Following the report, Democrat hitman Marc Elias filed a lawsuit against True the Vote for their efforts to clean up the voter rolls in Georgia. The Biden DOJ recently joined the Elias case against True the Vote.

The Aftermath report confirmed that Brad Raffensperger lied to President Trump about the 2020 election in Georgia in that infamous phone call.

Raffensperger told President Trump that the election in Georgia was clean when he knew, in fact, that this was not the case.

Catherine Engelbrecht proved this later when she released a legal affidavit on her meeting with Raffensperger in early December 2020.

Catherine noted that she told Raffensperger in December 2020 that there were 67,284 votes cast that should likely not have been counted because the voters’ registrations were ineligible based on permanent change of residency.

But Brad Raffensperger lied to President Trump about fraudulent voter registrations on that Jan. 2nd call. Raffensperger said everything was fine when he knew otherwise!

Catherine and True the Vote published her affidavit that confirms Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger lied to President Trump during their phone call on Jan. 2, 2021.

Here are the numbers of ineligible votes from the 2020 election via True the Vote’s Aftermath Report.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger knew about these illegitimate numbers in December 2020 but lied to President Trump anyway – insisting the election in Georgia was clean! Raffensperger knew this was not true when he spoke to President Trump in early January 2021.

And last Thursday The Federalist confirmed that Jordan Fuchs was in Florida when she recorded the Trump phone call, then she wrote up a false transcript and sent it to the far left Washington Post. Then she deleted the actual audio of the call. This was later found by investigators.

So when does the investigation begin on Brad Raffensperger and Jordan Fuchs?