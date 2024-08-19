DNC Convention Turns Into Waffle House: Altercation Breaks Out Between Democrat Heavies As Convention Week Opens — Security Called! (VIDEO)

As the Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago, tensions are already boiling over. An altercation erupts on the convention floor between Kamala Harris’s most vocal supporter, Roland Martin, and Chicago local activist Ja’Mal Green.

The feud began when Martin, a host and former CNN contributor, took to X (formerly Twitter) and his show to hurl insults at Green, labeling him “dumb” for his criticism of Harris’s latest policy announcement.

Green, an independent activist, had previously taken to social media to question Harris’s $25K down payment plan for first-time homebuyers.

“Does anybody want to tell me what “first generation” is code for? Lol. Pay attention to the cryptic words being used to show us what agenda is their agenda. Yet you literally have black folks acting like the democrats will prioritize you when you have the lowest homeownership rate in the country at 44%. Like stop!” he wrote.

Martin responded to Green’s post, stating, “Are you that dumb Ja’mal Green? If Black folks have the lowest homeownership rates, that means incentives for first time buyers will appeal to Black folks. Are you that clueless?”

Green didn’t let the insults slide. He attended the DNC event with the intention of confronting Martin face-to-face.

Green tweeted about the encounter, stating, “LOL Roland Martin called me all types of names yesterday on Twitter and on his show & he ran from me today.” He described how Martin had a woman step in front of him as he backed away, calling for security in what can only be seen as a display of fear.

“I ain’t never seen a man more scared in my life. Keep my name out your mouth, I want all the smoke!” he added.

“He had a woman protect him after he talking crazy to me. He could’ve had a conversation as a man,” Green wrote.

“These were the only words he said the whole time. “It’s all good” he added.

In a separate post, Green wrote, “We will NOT tolerate these black Democrat sellout fools like Roland Martin to disrespect all of the young voices who speak the truth! Roland can play that bs with the seniors who watch his show but the young generation ain’t gone keep being disrespected. Why are you coming to my page calling me dumb and idiot and then when I approach you, you run?”

In another post he wrote, “I’m a grown man with 3 kids, ain’t no man gone come after me unprovoked and not get checked. Especially not the democrats paid provocateur Roland Martin who be buck dancing for the party and disrespecting young people like we won’t pull up! I respected that church and event. He escalated it by constantly telling me to hold on and run from me. I was respectful and wanted to talk about why he doing shows about me calling me names and calling me names on Twitter.”

As Democrats gather in Chicago, Green did not hold back in exposing the grim realities facing the city under Democratic leadership.

He wrote:

Welcome to Chicago Democrats! As you move around our beautiful downtown, you will not experience the real Chicago problems because we put a bandaid on them until you leave. Chicago has spent millions to hide its problems for one week. Here's the reality: 1. Chicago has one of the worst mayors in the world. Approval rating is less than 27%. You will hear him lie for 3minutes & 30 seconds straight tomorrow. The real mayor is the president of the public school teachers union Stacey Davis Gates who sends her kids to private schools. 2. Our migrant crisis has us with a billion dollar deficit. They are all over the streets but the city spent money to hide them for a week. While you're here for a few days we will have spent 20+ million on shelters, apartments, food, childcare, transportation, and more. 3. Violence is still at an all time high and we are breaking records for the most car thefts this past year. So please be safe. 4. We have the highest unemployment rate of any large metro city with an urban population. Over 100,000 people are without jobs but we spend millions a day on migrants. We have a very beautiful city that is plagued with bad leadership. Enjoy your stay, eat at some of our amazing restaurants and party at our best bars and nightclubs. One thing we do know how to do well is have is a good time! WELCOME TO CHICAGO!