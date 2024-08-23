WOW! CNN and MSNBC Mute RFK Jr.’s Press Conference When He Speaks out on Fake News Media and Coup by “Shadowy DNC Operatives” to Replace Biden (VIDEO)

Robert F. Kennedy on Friday officially announced the suspension of his candidacy in the 2024 Presidential Election and endorsed President Trump during a press conference in Phoenix, Arizona.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Kennedy clarified that he is not ending his campaign but rather suspending it in ten battleground states. He further announced, “I throw my support behind Donald Trump.”

He also formally announced that he will partner with President Trump’s administration to fight against the big pharma.

“I want everyone to know that I am not terminating my campaign. I am simply suspending it and not ending it. My name will remain on the ballot in most states,” Kennedy stated. He went on to explain that his candidacy will remain an option for voters in blue and red states without the risk of significantly harming or helping either President Trump or Harris.

“If you live in a blue state, you can vote for me without harming or helping President Trump or Vice President Harris. In red states, the same will apply. I encourage you to vote for me.”

Kennedy didn’t hold back in his criticism, labeling the Democratic Party as having become “the Party of War, Censorship, Corruption, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Big Ag, and big money.”

Kennedy also slammed the media, the DNC and their continued lawfare against President Trump and himself, as well as the undemocratic coup against Joe Biden by "shadowy DNC operatives." Because of this, CNN cut his microphone from their network and began speaking over him.

MSNBC also did not want their viewers to hear Kennedy's remarks and spoke over his muted speech:

During his speech, he further likened the Democrats' control of the media and meddling in the primary election to the tactics of Putin in Russia, noting that while Biden mocked Putin's 88% landslide in the Russian election with state-run media and silenced opposition, "here in America, the DNC also prevented opponents from appearing on the ballot, and our television networks exposed themselves as Democratic Party organs."

This is what leftist media outlets like CNN and MSNBC did not want people to hear.

Watch RFK Jr. shred the leftist media and the Democratic party below:

Kennedy is expected to join President Trump at a nearby rally in Glendale tonight as the mystery special guest that Trump announced on Thursday.

You can tune into President Trump's 7 pm ET rally at The Gateway Pundit.

Watch RFK Jr.'s full address here.