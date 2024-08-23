BREAKING: Robert Kennedy Jr. OFFICIALLY Suspends Campaign But Keeps Door Open for White House Bid — Removes Name from 10 Battleground States

Robert Kennedy Jr., a notable figure in the Democratic Party, announced that he is not terminating his 2024 presidential campaign but rather suspending it.

During a press conference, Kennedy made it clear that his decision to suspend rather than end his campaign is a calculated move to keep his name on the ballot in most states, while strategically removing it in key battleground states where his presence could tip the scales between the major party candidates.

“I want everyone to know that I am not terminating my campaign. I am simply suspending it and not ending it. My name will remain on the ballot in most states,” Kennedy stated. He went on to explain that his candidacy will remain an option for voters in blue and red states without the risk of significantly harming or helping either President Trump or Harris.

“If you live in a blue state, you can vote for me without harming or helping President Trump or Vice President Harris. In red states, the same will apply. I encourage you to vote for me.”

Kennedy’s decision comes as polling data shows a deadlock between the two major party candidates, with projections suggesting a possible 269-269 tie in the Electoral College, according to him.

Such a scenario could lead to a contingent election, in which the House of Representatives decides the next president, a situation Kennedy sees as his path to the White House.

“If enough of you do vote for me, and neither of the major party candidates win 270 votes, which is quite possible… I could conceivably still end up in the White House in a contingent election,” he said.

According to Protect Democracy, a contingent election is what happens if no one wins 270 electoral votes. The House selects a president & the Senate selects a vice president.

However, Kennedy is also aware of the potential spoiler effect his candidacy could have in battleground states. To mitigate this, he announced that he has already begun the process of removing his name from the ballot in about 10 key states where his presence could alter the outcome.

RFK will stay on the ballot in states where his presence will hurt Kamala, and he will remove himself from ballots in states where his presence hurts Trump.

“In about 10 battleground states, where my presence would be a spoiler, I’m going to remove my name. And I’ve already started that process and urge voters not to vote for me.”

