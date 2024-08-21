WATCH: Man Savagely Trolls Oblivious Reporter at DNC with Hysterical and Spot-on Impersonation of a Kamala Harris Supporter

There is an old saying that the best comedy has elements of truth, and one conservative entertainer named Alex Strenger provided one of the best examples of this while visiting the DNC Convention in Chicago.

Stenger, who also works as a Pedicab driver, is best known for trolling city council meetings in his hometown of Austin, Texas. But he likely saw an opportunity this week to expand his influence given the absolute chaos that is currently unfolding at the Convention and the low-IQ individuals assembling to cheer on Kamala Harris.

As The Gateway Pundit readers know, Harris fans struggle to explain why she should be president other than the fact she is a woman of color and they also have extreme cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Moreover, many are members of the woke left and obsessed with identity politics along with “white guilt.”

The group of Harris supporters that best represents these above characteristics is “White Dude for Harris,” which has drawn extreme ridicule from common-sense Americans.

Strenger, a white male, seized his opportunity to cosplay as “White Dudes for Harris” supporter when he bumped into a BBC reporter at the DNC this week. In his two-minute satirical screed revealing why he “supports” Harris, Strenger hysterically cited several factors, including how he and his wife were in a polyamorous relationship and his wife’s lover is black. He went on to “argue” that he learned so much from his wife’s lover that he now understands the struggles people of color go through.

Strenger also echoed the Democrats’ hatred of President Trump, championed the “values” of DEI, and used pronouns to describe himself. As one has seen from Democrats over the past several years, these are all poisonous traits that have conquered their party.

He then saved one last dig at Harris by pretending to praise her communist price controls scheme and the “equity” that would result.

The reporter was oblivious to the comedy routine and treated Strenger as a serious Harris suporter throughout. Perhaps that is because Strenger sounded just like one.

WATCH:

STENGER: My Name is Noah Schwartz, I use he/they pronouns. I’m just like really excited that we have, like, the first black woman who could be the president of the united States. And you know my wife, right, we’re in a polyamorous relationship. The lover my wife took is African-American. And like I’ve learned so much about the struggle of people of color go through as a result of my wife’s boyfriend. And so I’m really excited to do my part. So solidarity to my marginalized community. Like the best way to do this is to get the first woman of color to be the commander-in-chief and I’m really excited, so pumped. REPORTER: Were you this excited when Joe Biden was the nominee? STENGER: I mean, listen I would vote for a corpse over voting for Donald Trump because he is a disgusting fascist white supremacist pig. Uh, but now, we get to like really make history. Like I said, we have like the first woman of color to be President of the United States and like our country was founded on the values of diversity, equity, and inclusion. And Kamala…There’s nothing that embodies those values more than a Kamala Harris presidency. So I’m pumped, I’m ready, I’m so excited. I’m a proud white dude for Kamala Harris, baby! Let’s go! Whooo! REPORTER: Have you, have you, uh, seen any excitement at a Democratic event being in the stadium? Trending: PAY ATTENTION: Democrats Just Revealed How They Will Steal the 2024 Election — In Three Easy Steps STENGER: No, listen, this is amazing. You know, you can’t generate…I couldn’t see any more excitement. Like the only way there could be any more excitement is if maybe you had an artist or a celebrity performing, um, for all of us. So, no, this is celebrity love and excitement, just say rock star. You know, the thing I am happiest about when it comes to a Kamala Harris presidency, it’s the economy and um, I’m finally excited how she wants to put a cap on prices at the grocery store. And, you know, like, even if price controls, they lead to like shortages of food and basic goods. Shortages will lead to rationing and rationing leads to equity and we need to be a more equitable place in America to dismantle our system of white supremacy.

Conservatives on social media were in stitches after watching the interview.

I can’t remember the last time I laughed that hard at something online you raised trolling to an art form! — Brad Holly (@Brad_Holly_US) August 21, 2024

I would’ve lost it if he would’ve said “I pay my wife’s African American boyfriend to sleep with her because of my white privilege” — Jeremy Cummings (@jrcrapha) August 21, 2024

Sensational sir — Richard (@Kearns_Richard_) August 21, 2024

The best part is the reporter doesn’t realize he’s being trolled. He’s taking Alex dead serious through his entire rant — Ken Sprague (@KenSprague5) August 21, 2024